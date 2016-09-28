Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

This Day in New Orleans Saints History - September 28

A look back at 50 seasons of Saints history

Sep 28, 2016 at 03:00 AM
092816_mcallister_deuce_article.jpg


On September 28, 2003 former New Orleans Saints running back Deuce McAllister ran for 101 yards on 17 carries against the Indianapolis Colts.

That began a franchise-record streak of nine 100-yard performances.

The Saints drafted McAllister 23rd overall in the first round of the 2001 draft.

McAllister went on to play for the Saints from 2001-2009.

He was a member of the Super Bowl XLIV team.

McAllister was inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame and the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame in 2012.

Best of McAllister

A collection of photos of the Saints career touchdown and rushing yards leader - Deuce McAllister who elected to the 2012 class of the Saints Hall of Fame.

No Title
1 / 30
No Title
2 / 30
No Title
3 / 30
No Title
4 / 30
No Title
5 / 30
No Title
6 / 30
No Title
7 / 30
No Title
8 / 30
No Title
9 / 30
No Title
10 / 30
No Title
11 / 30
No Title
12 / 30
No Title
13 / 30
No Title
14 / 30
No Title
15 / 30
No Title
16 / 30
No Title
17 / 30
No Title
18 / 30
No Title
19 / 30
No Title
20 / 30
No Title
21 / 30
No Title
22 / 30
No Title
23 / 30
No Title
24 / 30
No Title
25 / 30
No Title
26 / 30
No Title
27 / 30
No Title
28 / 30
No Title
29 / 30
No Title
30 / 30
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Former New Orleans Saints wide receiver Bob Newland dead at age 72

Newland played four seasons in the NFL, all for the Saints, from 1971-74
news

Carl Granderson prepared to step up at defensive end for New Orleans Saints

'I feel like the opportunities will always be there'
news

Saints Morning Break for Friday, July 2

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL
news

New Orleans Saints punter Blake Gillikin learned from season with Thomas Morstead

Gillikin: 'I still watch his film on our system and just kind of remind myself of how a legend punts'
Advertising