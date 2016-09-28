This Day in New Orleans Saints History - September 28

On September 28, 2003 former New Orleans Saints running back Deuce McAllister ran for 101 yards on 17 carries against the Indianapolis Colts.
That began a franchise-record streak of nine 100-yard performances.
The Saints drafted McAllister 23rd overall in the first round of the 2001 draft.
McAllister went on to play for the Saints from 2001-2009.
He was a member of the Super Bowl XLIV team.
McAllister was inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame and the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame in 2012.
A collection of photos of the Saints career touchdown and rushing yards leader - Deuce McAllister who elected to the 2012 class of the Saints Hall of Fame.