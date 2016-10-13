This Day in New Orleans Saints History - October 13

On October 13, 2002 former New Orleans Saints wide reciever Michael Lewis became the seventh player in NFL history and the first in Saints history to return both a punt and kickoff for a touchdown during a game against the Washington Redskins.
The Saints won 43-27.
Lewis played for the Saints from 2001-2006.
He was inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame in 2015.
