Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

This Day in New Orleans Saints History - October 13

A look back at 50 seasons of Saints history

Oct 13, 2016 at 03:00 AM
101316_lewis_michael_article.jpg


On October 13, 2002 former New Orleans Saints wide reciever Michael Lewis became the seventh player in NFL history and the first in Saints history to return both a punt and kickoff for a touchdown during a game against the Washington Redskins. 

The Saints won 43-27.

Lewis played for the Saints from 2001-2006.

He was inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame in 2015.

Michael Lewis with the New Orleans Saints

Photos of Michael Lewis with the New Orleans Saints (New Orleans Saints Photos)

No Title
1 / 11
No Title
2 / 11
No Title
3 / 11
No Title
4 / 11
No Title
5 / 11
No Title
6 / 11
No Title
7 / 11
No Title
8 / 11
No Title
9 / 11
No Title
10 / 11
No Title
11 / 11
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Saints Training Camp 2021: Transcripts from Coach Sean Payton, Taysom Hill, Jameis Winston and Kwon Alexander

news

Quarterbacks Taysom Hill, Jameis Winston self evaluate in bid to become New Orleans Saints starter

Linebacker Kwon Alexander declares himself '100 percent'
news

New Orleans Saints cornerback Ken Crawley operating with confidence in training camp

'I'm just getting back to the basics of being technically sound'
news

Saints Training Camp 2021: Key Takeaways from Friday, Aug. 6

Offense has strong showing
Advertising