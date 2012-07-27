The Greatest Moments in Saints History- No. 9

9. Drew Brees' Breaks NFL Passing Mark 2011 was a record-breaking season for the New Orleans Saints and quarterback Drew Brees. On December 26, 2011, the Saints hosted NFC South division rival the Atlanta Falcons on Monday Night Football in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome and Brees was approaching Dan Marino's NFL record for the most single-season passing yards. In the fourth quarter, Brees connected on a nine-yard touchdown pass to RB Darren Sproles that increased his season mark to 5,087 passing yards and gave him the new NFL single-season record. In the contest, Brees passed for 307 yards with four touchdown passes and was later named the NFC Offensive Player of the Week for the third time in 2011. With the victory, the Saints clinched the NFC South, their second division title in three years. Brees finished 2011 with 468 completions for 5,476 yards and a 71.2% completion percentage while throwing for over 300 yards in 13 games, all NFL single-season records.