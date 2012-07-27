Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

The Greatest Moments in Saints History- No. 9

NewOrleansSaints.com is counting down the top ten greatest moments in Saints history leading up to the Hall of Fame game.

Jul 27, 2012 at 07:29 AM
9_article.jpg

NewOrleansSaints.com is counting down the top ten greatest moments in Saints history each day until the Saints face the Cardinals in the Hall of Fame game.

9.  Drew Brees' Breaks NFL Passing Mark 2011 was a record-breaking season for the New Orleans Saints and quarterback Drew Brees. On December 26, 2011, the Saints hosted NFC South division rival the Atlanta Falcons on Monday Night Football in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome and Brees was approaching Dan Marino's NFL record for the most single-season passing yards. In the fourth quarter, Brees connected on a nine-yard touchdown pass to RB Darren Sproles that increased his season mark to 5,087 passing yards and gave him the new NFL single-season record. In the contest, Brees passed for 307 yards with four touchdown passes and was later named the NFC Offensive Player of the Week for the third time in 2011. With the victory, the Saints clinched the NFC South, their second division title in three years. Brees finished 2011 with 468 completions for 5,476 yards and a 71.2% completion percentage while throwing for over 300 yards in 13 games, all NFL single-season records.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

New Orleans Saints and Pelicans honor diversity, equity, and inclusion award recipients at all-employee pep rally

news

New Orleans Saints legend Marques Colston launches One Dream Academy to benefit student-athletes in the greater New Orleans area

One Dream Academy is focused on developing the next generation of athletes

news

New Orleans Saints announce 2022 High School Coach of the Year is Destrehan's Marcus Scott

The Don Shula NFL High School Coach of the Year Award represents the best at the high school level

news

New Orleans Saints and Pelicans provide automated external defibrillators (AEDs) to local recreational facilities

40 NORD facilities and 27 JPRD facilities will receive AEDs and staff training sessions

news

NFL Media to debut docuseries with New Orleans Saints all-pro Demario Davis around his efforts to inspire chance through his Devoted Dreamers Academy

The three-part docuseries and subsequent full-length documentary debuts Dec. 18 and follows the launch of Davis' Devoted Dreamers Academy

news

New Orleans Saints, Crown Royal reward community leaders during 2022 season

Three local fans honored with a 'That Deserves a Crown' gameday package

news

Demario Davis nominated for Walter Payton Man of the Year award for second time

New Orleans Saints have named Demario Davis the team's Man of the Year

news

My Cause, My Cleats: Ryan Ramczyk committed on and off the field

Saints offensive lineman Ryan Ramczyk discusses his My Cause, My Cleats

news

New Orleans Saints team up with Rouses Markets to tackle hunger across the Gulf South region

Various Rouses Markets locations will collect donations to provide to food pantries throughout the region

news

Ryan donates gameday suite to United Way for Saints home opener

Two groups from Capital Area United Way enjoyed premium seats for New Orleans' matchup vs. Tampa Bay

news

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry to have high school number retired in ceremony Friday

news

HBCU Legacy Bowl and NFL to host HBCU Combine

Events to showcase HBCU draft-eligible talent

Advertising