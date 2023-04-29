Terron Armstead thanks Steve Gleason before announcing Miami's draft pick Friday night

On Day 2 of the 2023 NFL Draft in the second round, the Miami Dolphins began scouring available prospects. As they made the call to their draftee, offensive lineman Terron Armstead was waiting in the wings of Union Station in Kansas City to announce the pick. As he waited for the card to find out who his new teammate would be, Armstead couldn't help but reflect on his own draft experience.

In 2013, the New Orleans Saints selected Armstead 75th overall, and Saints legend Steve Gleason announced the pick. As Armstead approached the podium on night 2, he began by saying "Really quick, I want to give a shoutout to the legend Steve Gleason - Mr. No White Flags himself." before reminiscing on his experience that day.