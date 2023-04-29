Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Terron Armstead thanks Steve Gleason before announcing Miami's draft pick Friday night

Armstead thanked Gleason for announcing his selection years ago

Apr 29, 2023 at 11:01 AM
Justin Vlosich

On Day 2 of the 2023 NFL Draft in the second round, the Miami Dolphins began scouring available prospects. As they made the call to their draftee, offensive lineman Terron Armstead was waiting in the wings of Union Station in Kansas City to announce the pick. As he waited for the card to find out who his new teammate would be, Armstead couldn't help but reflect on his own draft experience.

In 2013, the New Orleans Saints selected Armstead 75th overall, and Saints legend Steve Gleason announced the pick. As Armstead approached the podium on night 2, he began by saying "Really quick, I want to give a shoutout to the legend Steve Gleason - Mr. No White Flags himself." before reminiscing on his experience that day.

Armstead continued by saying, "Ten years ago, Day 2, Steve announced my pick in the third round of the 2013 NFL Draft. I just want to let him know I'm forever grateful, and I appreciate him. Me and my family will never forget that moment."

Gleason replied by saying he did not see it live as he's never seen the draft, but he expressed his gratitude to his former teammate. The love was quickly returned by Armstead with an echo of his gratefulness.

Day 3 of the NFL Draft kicks off at 11 am Central time on ABC, ESPN, and NFL Network. You can also keep up with all things draft-related at neworleanssaints.com.

