Tennessee Titans grab 13-6 halftime lead over New Orleans Saints | NFL Week 10

The Tennessee Titans used two penalties on the New Orleans Saints' defense to take a 13-6 halftime lead Sunday, Nov. 14 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn.

The Saints appeared to have stopped a Tennessee scoring drive when Marcus Williams intercepted Ryan Tannehill in the end zone but the Saints were penalized for roughing the passer by linebacker Kaden Elliss﻿. Later in the drive Demario Davis was called for pass interference, giving Tennessee (7-2) the ball first and goal at the 1. Tennessee scored on the next play on a dive by Tannehill.