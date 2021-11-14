Tennessee Titans grab 13-6 halftime lead over New Orleans Saints | NFL Week 10

The Tennessee Titans used two penalties on the New Orleans Saints' defense to take a 13-6 halftime lead Sunday, Nov. 14 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn.
The Saints appeared to have stopped a Tennessee scoring drive when Marcus Williams intercepted Ryan Tannehill in the end zone but the Saints were penalized for roughing the passer by linebacker Kaden Elliss. Later in the drive Demario Davis was called for pass interference, giving Tennessee (7-2) the ball first and goal at the 1. Tennessee scored on the next play on a dive by Tannehill.
The Titans also had two field goals by kicker Randy Bullock, from 28 and 36 yards.
The Saints scored on an 11-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Trevor Siemian to Tre'Quan Smith in the second quarter. The score was set up by a 46-yard completion to Deonte Harris from Siemian. Kicker Brian Johnson missed the extra-point attempt.
Taysom Hill had an effective half with two carries for 18 yards and one pass completion. Running back Mark Ingram needs two yards in the second half to become the team's all-time leading rusher, moving past Saints Hall of Famer Deuce McAllister in the record books. Siemian was sacked four times in the half.
The Saints (5-3) will get the ball to start the second half.