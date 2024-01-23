2023 New Orleans Saints player recaps: quarterback Taysom Hill

TAYSOM HILL 2023 SEASON ANALYSIS:
Quarterback Taysom Hill continued putting up one of the most unique statistical profiles in NFL history again this season setting a career high with 692 yards from scrimmage. Hill had his most impactful season in the receiving game of his career finishing with a 291 yards on 33 receptions with two touchdowns, all career highs. On the ground Hill continued in his role as a wildcat quarterback rushing for 401 yards on 81 attempts and finding the end zone on four occasions. In the passing game, Hill attempted 11 passes resulting in six completions for 83 yards and one touchdown. On special teams Hill also returned one kickoff return for 18 yards and added two tackles. Hill only missed a single game, the Week 14 outing against the Panthers, playing in the other 16 matchups and starting in seven of them.
BEST GAME OF TAYSOM HILL'S 2023 NFL SEASON:
Against the the Indianapolis Colts Hill rushed nine times for 63 yards and two touchdowns, had one reception for 14 yards and threw a 44-yard completion in the Saints' 38-27 Week 8 victory.
BEST QUOTE OF TAYSOM HILL'S 2023 NFL SEASON:
"I look back at my career and I certainly didn't think it would have gone the way that it has. It's overwhelming when I hear things like that. I have a lot of gratitude to be with this program and play with coaches that are creative enough to give me the opportunity. It is really a whole lot of gratitude."
- Hill on becoming the second person in NFL history with 10+ passing touchdowns, 10+ receiving touchdowns, and 25+ rushing touchdowns in their career matched only by Hall of Famer Frank Gifford (1952-1964) following the Saints' victory over the Chicago Bears in Week Nine.
