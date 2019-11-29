Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Taysom Hill lifts New Orleans Saints in two phases in NFC South Division-clinching win over Atlanta

Cam Jordan's four sacks headlined a nine-sack performance by defense

Nov 29, 2019 at 12:18 AM
Headshot-DeShazier-2560x1440-043018
John DeShazier

Senior Writer

Gallery-Saints-Falcons-Week-13-game-action-11282019_29
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from Thursday Night Football on Thanksgiving night as the New Orleans Saints and Atlanta Falcons face off in week 13 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Atlanta – The New Orleans Saints hung on Thursday night at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

They needed a couple of standout individual performances – beginning, middle and end – in order to make it work. But the final result, a 26-18 victory over Atlanta, handed the Saints (10-2) their third consecutive NFC South Division title and allows New Orleans to cast an eye toward the NFC playoff seeding chart.

The Saints took a road trip, handled their business and walked away with a victory Thanksgiving night. Here are a few of the standouts:

OFFENSE: New Orleans didn't have much offensive juice against the Falcons (3-9), who played their division rivals about as well defensively as any team has played the Saints this season. But in limited snaps, quarterback Taysom Hill had the biggest hand in what little offense New Orleans was able to conjure. Hill scored both Saints touchdowns in the victory – a 3-yard reception from Drew Brees in the first quarter, and a 30-yard run in the second quarter – and while he finished with 45 yards on four touches, the quality definitely overshadowed the quantity. True, he's a backup quarterback, but he has become a valuable chess piece for the Saints, rather than a change-of-pace flash.

DEFENSE: Before Thursday's game, three players in franchise history had combined to record five four-sack games. Defensive end Cam Jordan added his name to the list, with four against the Falcons as the Saints absolutely overwhelmed Atlanta with their pass rush. In all, New Orleans totaled nine sacks but Jordan – who had a pass defensed, four quarterback hits, four tackles for loss and six tackles – was a dominating lead man when the Saints needed him to be. On Atlanta's final offensive drive, after the Falcons had recovered their second onside kick, Jordan sacked Matt Ryan on first down to open the drive, and five plays later, sacked him on fourth down to end it.

SPECIAL TEAMS: This is a first, because no player ever had been the standout in two phases before. But Taysom Hill is just that good at what he does. Why Hill instead of Wil Lutz, who kicked four field goals and has earned any postseason honor that comes his way? Because Hill is versatile enough as an athlete to be on the punt rush team, and he got through to deflect Ryan Allen's first punt attempt of the game for Atlanta. The deflected punt traveled just eight yards, to Atlanta's 30-yard line, and it set up the Saints' first touchdown drive, which ended with…Hill's 3-yard touchdown catch.

_2MH8516
Michael C. Hebert/Michael C. Hebert

Related Content

news

Carl Granderson prepared to step up at defensive end for New Orleans Saints

'I feel like the opportunities will always be there'
news

New Orleans Saints punter Blake Gillikin learned from season with Thomas Morstead

Gillikin: 'I still watch his film on our system and just kind of remind myself of how a legend punts'
news

Ryan Ramczyk accomplishes goals with extension, remains a New Orleans Saint

'That was my No. 1 thing, I wanted to stay a Saint'
news

New Orleans Saints sign tackle Ryan Ramczyk to a five-year contract extension

Ramczyk will be under contract with the Saints through the 2026 season
news

New Orleans Saints linebacker Zach Baun finding comfort zone entering year 2

'I know I'm just coming into this season way more comfortable and way more confident'
news

New Orleans Saints center Erik McCoy excited to get back to work

'It will be a good camp'
news

New Orleans Saints rookie wideout Kawaan Baker seeking to build chemistry with quarterbacks

'He's a high IQ player for the receiver position'
news

Cesar Ruiz finding comfort zone at right guard for New Orleans Saints

'I was trying to learn so much information that I never really slowed things down, everything was going fast'
news

Defensive tackle David Onyemata growing on, off field for New Orleans Saints

'When I go into a season, I go in to be a sponge and to be able to take coaching'
news

New Orleans Saints rookie QB Ian Book building confidence heading into training camp

'It's been a dream come true to be out here'
news

New Orleans Saints rookie cornerback Paulson Adebo eager to compete at the NFL level

'Trying to learn as much as possible from the older guys, but obviously came here for a reason - to compete'
news

New Orleans Saints rookie linebacker Pete Werner excited to hit the ground running

'There's a lot I still need to learn and I'm going to continue to do that every day'
Advertising