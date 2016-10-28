Takeaways from Coach Sean Payton's Friday press conference

New Orleans Saints Coach Sean Payton met with the media Friday afternoon for the final time ahead of Sunday's game vs. the Seattle Seahawks at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. A few takeaways:
- Payton praised the play of Saints punter Thomas Morstead, complimenting the veteran on his ability to maintain distance with his directional punts likening it to a golfer hitting to a certain spot on the fairway while keeping his distance. Payton said when he's playing golf he's just focused "on keeping it in bounds rather than breaking a window." Morstead is averging 50.9 yards on his 24 punts, first in the NFL, and his 44.8 net average is second in the NFL. He has had 10 punts downed inside the 20 and his longest punt this season is 66 yards.
- Payton praised the work of Tom Cable, the Seahawks offensive line coach and assistant head coach, and said Seattle runs the football well. Payton added that he wasn't concerned about the turnover with the left side of his team's offensive line this season.
- Payton said Seattle has defensive scheme that they believe and that they play it well. The Seahawks are tied for No. 1 in the NFL in points allowed, with just 14 points a game.