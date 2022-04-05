Five things to know about New Orleans Saints defensive end Taco Charlton.
- Charlton's full name is Vidaunte "Taco" Charlton.
- The Saints will be Taco's fifth NFL team during his career, having played for the Dallas Cowboys, Miami Dolphins, Kansas City Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers.
- A four-year letterman at Michigan, he appeared in 46 games and made 15 starts at defensive end for the Wolverines. As a college senior, Charlton earned All Big 10 First Team honors where he led the team with 9.5 sacks on the season.
- Charlton attended high school at Pickerington Central High School in Pickerington, Ohio where he lettered in basketball and football.
- Charlton was high school basketball teammates with future NBA players Caris LeVert, Jae'Sean Tate and Javon Bess.
New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent defensive end