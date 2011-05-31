Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Superdome Update: May 31

Saints staff toured the Dome on Tuesday

May 31, 2011 at 06:42 AM
bensons_article.JPG

PHOTOS

DOME DIAGRAM

On Tuesday, May 31, the New Orleans Saints administrative staff received a tour and sneak peek of the club's home, the Louisiana Superdome, as an $85 million enhancement and renovation project starts to reach its conclusion by the end of June and in time for the 2011 season.

As soon as the New Orleans Saints concluded their 2010 season and the AllState Sugar Bowl was played in early January, construction crews began tearing out seats on the lower levels and beginning the renovation process.

The most extensive part of this process is a complete reconfiguring of the East and West Side Plaza area of the stadium into a more rectangular design moving away from the prior oval setup that existed since its opening in 1975. In this lower level area, sight lines and views have been significantly improved and approximately 3,400 new seats have been added to the stadium, which are made of leather and have cupholders. The plaza sideline seats will be ten feet closer to the playing field. Another part of the plaza level renovations include the addition of a "party deck" area for patrons located at the North Gate A end zone.

As a result of changes to the seating configuration, advantage can also now be taken of the areas below the seats on the ground level of the stadium. Private entry from the parking garages will now be available with direct access to these plaza seating areas. In addition, two premium ground level club lounges on the east and west sides of the stadium will also open to entertain fans and enhance their gameday experience. Each premium lounge will be over 7,500 square feet, featuring state of the art furnishings, televisions and full-service bars to be able to accommodate and entertain 4,500 fans.

In order to meet the tight deadlines for these changes, the former plaza seats were removed in January, the electrical and plumbing system were then installed in the ground level. Following that, a new slab foundation for the plaza level was installed above the bunker areas.

With the reconfiguration, the newly extended plaza concourses have been widened from 18 feet to over 60 feet. This widening will allow additional restrooms and concession areas to be installed in addition to other amenities, giving fans more extensive choices in food, drink and merchandise in their gameday experience. All the concession areas on this level for the 2011 season will be brand new and completely reconstructed, providing fans with expanded food and beverage options. The number of restrooms on this level have been doubled as well.

Fans were able to enjoy the first phase of this project during the 2010 season, as the press box was relocated from the 300 level of the stadium and reconstructed above the 600 level. In its place 16 new suites were constructed.

In addition to the interior improvements, external enchantments are also taking place at Champions Square, outside the Superdome, as construction crews look to create an elite outdoor entertainment area for fans. After enjoying a successful opening in 2010, a permanent grand staircase is now being installed leading up to the Superdome. The center portion of the grand staircase will provide an area for fans to sit and enjoy food and drink with a view of entertainment on the main stage.

All of these projects were a part of an agreement that the club reached with the State of Louisiana to extend the club's lease in the Superdome through 2025. The combined investment by Saints Owner Tom Benson and the State have modernized and revitalized the Superdome itself and the surrounding area, promising to improve and enhance the fan experience at all events in the stadium, while keeping it competitive with other facilities across the country.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Ryan donates gameday suite to United Way for Saints home opener

Two groups from Capital Area United Way enjoyed premium seats for New Orleans' matchup vs. Tampa Bay

news

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry to have high school number retired in ceremony Friday

news

HBCU Legacy Bowl and NFL to host HBCU Combine

Events to showcase HBCU draft-eligible talent

news

'I'm here:' Jarvis Landry hosts sixth annual Jarvis Landry GiveBack

New Orleans Saints wide receiver organized a football camp for nearly 100 kids from his hometown parish

news

Tyrann Mathieu hosts 2022 Heart of a Badger youth football camp

New Orleans Saints safety welcomed over 300 kids to participate

news

Gayle Benson honored as 2021 recipient of Loving Cup

Award has been presented since 1901

news

New Orleans Saints and Pelicans team up with Second Harvest, WDSU to host donation drive for tornado relief

Fans can bring donations to the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Friday

news

New Orleans Saints, Blue Cross Foundation ask for 2022 Angel Award nominations

Nominations for $25,000 grant awards open through April 8, 2022

news

Quarterback Geremy Hickbottom leads Team Gaither to victory in inaugural HBCU Legacy Bowl

Defensive back Antwan Collier is Defensive MVP

news

Southern's Ladarius Skelton willing to change, adapt to play in HBCU Legacy Bowl and beyond

'I feel like God put me in a position to be great, and take chances with the opportunity'

news

Quarterback Aqeel Glass looking for separation through preparation during Legacy Bowl week

'The guy who's more prepared is always going to be ready'

news

Southern University receiver Marquis McClain attempting to stand out in HBCU Legacy Bowl

'Just another great opportunity to be able to showcase my talent'

Advertising