Entergy named founding partner to Super Bowl LIX Host Committee

With just 18 months remaining on the countdown to Super Bowl LIX, hosted in New Orleans at the Caesars Superdome in 2025, two important pieces to the puzzle have been filled.

Entergy was announced as a founding partner of the Super Bowl LIX Host Committee and Marcus Brown, Entergy executive vice president and general counsel, was named the committee chair in a press conference at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, Aug. 22.

Brown said he was "immensely proud" to be taking on the role and stated there is much work to be done.

"We intend to assemble a talented and diverse coalition of partners that are committed to the success of Super Bowl LIX," Brown said.

Gayle Benson, the owner and chief executive officer of the New Orleans Saints, thanked Brown for his "generous gift of time and talent" in taking on the position.

Drew Marsh, chairman of the board and chief executive officer of Entergy, also announced that Entergy would invest $2 million in support of the host committee on top of their regular donations to other causes.

Benson said the investment is "critical to our ability to conduct this massive event."

The role of the host committee is to plan, manage and execute the event as outlined in the bid to receive the event made to the NFL. Jay Cicero, president and chief executive officer of the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation and a member of the executive committee of the Super Bowl host committee, stressed the importance of Entergy's involvement.

"With Entergy's leadership, the host committee will be able to play a vital role in their goals of everyone attending the Super Bowl having a great experience as well as our community goals coming together," Cicero said.

New Orleans will be host to the Super Bowl for a record-tying 11th time, tying Miami, when Super Bowl LIX comes to town. Cicero put it another way.

"New Orleans and the Super Bowl are synonymous," he said.

New Orleans last played host to Super Bowl XLVII in 2013, a game played between the San Francisco 49ers and the Baltimore Ravens. That event had a $480 million net economic impact, according to a study by the University of New Orleans.

Cicero said that the committee has been working on Super Bowl LIX for over five years.

The veteran sports executive called it an opportunity that over 6,000 credentialed media members will be in New Orleans to cover the game as well as the culture of the city. Brown said the committee's responsibility is to ensure everyone coming to New Orleans has a good experience.

"I know first-hand that our city is unmatched when it comes to showcasing creative hospitality that ensures both locals and visitors have an unforgettable time during the Super Bowl," Brown said.

Brown's job at Entergy has him overseeing legal, ethics and compliance, corporate communications, federal external affairs, corporate security and governance groups while also providing legal counsel to senior management.

Marsh said he has worked alongside Brown for over 20 years and said he has always been impressed by Brown's leadership and passion.

"His experience will be really invaluable and benefit the host committee as we work together to plan a successful Super Bowl LIX," Marsh said.

Brown emphasized there is much work to be done. Benson said hosting Super Bowl LIX takes "great teamwork and participation from our community."

Benson said she is confident the committee and community will be able to make the Super Bowl "the greatest experience possible."