Study crowns New Orleans Saints fans as the happiest in the NFL

New Orleans tops the NFL for happiest fans

Jul 13, 2022 at 04:08 PM
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints

A study conducted by OLBG revealed the happiest fans across various sports in the United States, and Saints fans ranked atop the NFL with the happiest fans in the league. The research used the teams' social media followers, average number of likes on social media posts, and love to angry reaction ratio. New Orleans received a happiness score of 7.18, well above the league average of 5.08. The top 10 happiest fans and their happiness rating are:

  1. New Orleans Saints - 7.18
  2. New England Patriots - 7.10
  3. Pittsburgh Steelers - 6.92
  4. Baltimore Ravens - 6.92
  5. Los Angeles Rams - 6.74
  6. San Francisco 49ers - 6.65
  7. Los Angeles Chargers - 6.55
  8. Tennessee Titans - 6.20
  9. Kansas City Chiefs - 6.20
  10. Cincinnati Bengals - 6.14

To see the full breakdown of the study, visit OLBG's website.

