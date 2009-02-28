Stinchcomb Agrees to 5-Year Contract

The New Orleans Saints have agreed to terms with T Jon Stinchcomb on a five-year contract, it was announced today by Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis. A model of consistency, Stinchcomb started all 16 games in 2008 at right tackle and has held down that position, starting the last 48 regular season games.

"Jon has been a real good player for us since cracking the starting lineup in 2006," said* *Loomis. "He has become a respected leader on our team, not only on the field but off the field as well."

Stinchcomb was selected by the Saints 37th overall in the second round of the 2003 NFL Draft, and re-signed to a two-year contract prior to the 2007 season. He has been an anchor on the offensive line for one of the league's top-ranked offenses, with the line having allowed just 29 sacks in 1,287 pass attempts over the past two seasons, an average of fewer than one per game. Over his career, the former Georgia Bulldog has played in 58 regular season contests, with 48 starts, and has also started two postseason games.

"Jon is a smart and dedicated player. He excels in the meeting room, in the weight room and on the field and we are pleased to have him back," said Head Coach Sean Payton. "He is a player you can count on. This signing will ensure that the foundation we have created with our offensive line stays in place."