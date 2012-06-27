Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Statements From the New Orleans Saints on the Passing of Eddie Jones

Former Saints Executive Eddie Jones Passes Away At Age 74. He was President/Chief Operating Officer for the Saints from 1982-85. His NFL career started as a business manager for the Saints in 1968.

Jun 27, 2012 at 03:49 AM
jones_eddie_headshot.jpg

STATEMENTS FROM THE NEW ORLEANS SAINTS ON THE PASSING OF EDDIE JONES
"Eddie Jones was a great friend and supporter of our city, Louisiana and the New Orleans Saints. He was a respected and admired individual during his time with the Saints and within the NFL and made many lifetime friendships and touched the lives of those that he worked alongside. We will miss him. Our thoughts and prayers go out to him and his family,"- Tom Benson, Owner.

"I am deeply saddened to learn about the passing of Eddie Jones, who I considered a kind man and lifelong friend of New Orleans and the Saints. I came to know Mr. Jones many years after his tenure with the Saints but he was someone with great class, character and high standards. He was a warm and caring individual who I delighted in listening to. My thoughts and prayers are extended to his entire family during this difficult time," - Rita Benson LeBlanc, Owner/Vice Chairman of the Board

