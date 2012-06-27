STATEMENTS FROM THE NEW ORLEANS SAINTS ON THE PASSING OF EDDIE JONES
"Eddie Jones was a great friend and supporter of our city, Louisiana and the New Orleans Saints. He was a respected and admired individual during his time with the Saints and within the NFL and made many lifetime friendships and touched the lives of those that he worked alongside. We will miss him. Our thoughts and prayers go out to him and his family,"- Tom Benson, Owner.
"I am deeply saddened to learn about the passing of Eddie Jones, who I considered a kind man and lifelong friend of New Orleans and the Saints. I came to know Mr. Jones many years after his tenure with the Saints but he was someone with great class, character and high standards. He was a warm and caring individual who I delighted in listening to. My thoughts and prayers are extended to his entire family during this difficult time," - Rita Benson LeBlanc, Owner/Vice Chairman of the Board