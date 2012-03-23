Statement from Saints HC Sean Payton

I share and fully support the League's concerns and goals on player safety. It is, and should be paramount.
Respecting our great game and the NFL shield is extremely important to me.
Our organization will implement all necessary protections and protocols, and I will be more vigilant going forward.
I am sorry for what has happened and as head coach take full responsibility.
Finally, I want to thank Mr. Benson, our players and all Saints fans for their overwhelming support.
Head Coach Sean Payton
New Orleans Saints