Statement from Mickey Loomis Regarding Evacuation Plans

Statement by Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis Regarding Hurricane Gustav and the Saints Evacuation Plans
"In the event that Hurricane Gustav forces us to evacuate, the team will temporarily relocate to Indianapolis," said Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis. "If an evacuation is called for, we will fly to Indianapolis at that time and stay there for the entire week preparing for the Bucs. We will practice at Lucas Oil Stadium and we will return to New Orleans on Friday."