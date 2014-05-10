Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Stanley Jean-Baptiste - everything you need to know

The New Orleans Saints drafted Stanley Jean-Baptiste in the second round (58th overall pick)

May 09, 2014 at 09:35 PM

QUICK BIO
Defensive coordinator John Papuchis credits Jean-Baptiste's ability to handle the tight ends and slot receivers in the short area as a crucial factor for the team's success in keeping plays in front of the secondary last season. Few cornerbacks in the Big Ten Conference showed the inside-the-box tackling skills that the junior college import possesses.

Jean-Baptiste's success in run support comes from his long arms, as he is able to reach out, grab and hold on to ball carriers until help arrives. He also shows the lower body strength to hold his ground at the point of attack, along with keeping his hands active in order to maintain outside leverage of stave off reach blocks to get through trash and clog the rush lanes.

Jean-Baptiste attended Miami Central High School, where he played wide receiver and strong safety. As a senior, he had 21 catches for 569 yards and seven touchdowns through the first five games of the season. Defensively, as a safety, he registered six interceptions and two touchdowns.

Following high school, Jean-Baptiste spent one year at North Carolina Tech Christian Academy, totaling 36 receptions for 580 yards in 2008. He later attended Fort Scott Community College, but never played for the Kansas school. It was during his time at Fort Scott that he was discovered accidentally by a Nebraska recruiter that came to the school to see another player.

