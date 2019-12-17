Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Sports figures, celebrities send well-wishes to Drew Brees after he sets NFL record for touchdown passes

Brees broke Peyton Manning's record for TD passes in masterful 'Monday Night Football' performance

Dec 16, 2019 at 09:27 PM

NFL players and others in the sports world took to social media to congratulate New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees for setting the NFL record for touchdown passes. Here are a sampling of the messages:

Related Links

Related Content

news

New Orleans Saints work to make two-minute offense, defense more effective

'There's a ton of things that get you beat in that drill, either side of the ball'
news

The anatomy of a Demario Davis pregame huddle speech

"Guys are already in their zone. You just don't want to mess them up"
news

Saints RB Alvin Kamara releases "Kamara's King Crunch" cereal 

New Orleans running back's cereal available online now
news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Saints sign five players
news

Juwan Johnson makes most of his opportunities on offense in New Orleans Saints preseason opener

'Just being another presence, a person that can add an aspect of a deep threat'
news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Defensive back KeiVarae Russell placed on reserve/Covid-19
news

New Orleans Saints preseason opener spoiled by turnovers, penalties

Six turnovers, 10 penalties pivotal in 17-14 loss to Baltimore
news

New Orleans Saints ability to adjust tested yet again with Patrick Robinson retirement

'It was something that deep down inside he felt'
news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Team signs veteran kicker Brett Maher, cornerback Patrick Robinson retires
news

New Orleans Saints cornerback Patrick Robinson retires

Robinson was team's first round pick in 2010
news

Wil Lutz out with core muscle surgery, New Orleans Saints will add kicker to training camp roster

'Rather than wait, we're going to go ahead and have that (surgery) done right away'
news

New Orleans Saints safety Marcus Williams' quest to improve is constant

'I just continue to get better at watching film and coming out on the field and trying new things to see where I can get to'
Advertising