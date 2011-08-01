Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Snyder's-Lance Now the Official Snack Food Company of the Saints

Aug 01, 2011 at 12:31 PM
snyder_article.JPG

A year after snack maker Snyder's of Hanover and Lance announced a merger, Snyders-Lance is now the official snack food company of the New Orleans Saints.

Daniel Morgan, Senior Vice President of the Eastern Division of Snyder's-Lance said, "The partnership with the Saints should allow us to bring our newly established company to a new level within Louisiana and the surrounding areas."

Executives and employees of Snyder's-Lance gathered in the Saint's team dining facility to discuss the new corporate partnership. The company showed off new Saints displays and packaging to a room full of excited employees. Following the presentation, the employees were able to take photos with Saintsations and with the Lombardi Trophy before being taken on a guided tour of the Saints facility. Those in attendance got a behind the scenes look at the locker room, weight room and practice facilities.

The event was a great way to kick off the season and the partnership for both the company and the team. Morgan added, "The Saints have been incredibly cooperative with any new ideas that we've had. Ranging from displays to merchandise they have been a great partner and we are looking forward to being a part of the team."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

