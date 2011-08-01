Snyder's-Lance Now the Official Snack Food Company of the Saints

A year after snack maker Snyder's of Hanover and Lance announced a merger, Snyders-Lance is now the official snack food company of the New Orleans Saints.

Daniel Morgan, Senior Vice President of the Eastern Division of Snyder's-Lance said, "The partnership with the Saints should allow us to bring our newly established company to a new level within Louisiana and the surrounding areas."

Executives and employees of Snyder's-Lance gathered in the Saint's team dining facility to discuss the new corporate partnership. The company showed off new Saints displays and packaging to a room full of excited employees. Following the presentation, the employees were able to take photos with Saintsations and with the Lombardi Trophy before being taken on a guided tour of the Saints facility. Those in attendance got a behind the scenes look at the locker room, weight room and practice facilities.