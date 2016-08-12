Sign up for the Saints 2016 Flag Unfurl

We want you to be in that number as the Saints go marching in for each of the 2016 home games at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The New Orleans Saints invite all Season Ticket Holders to experience gameday like never before by participating in our on-field Saints Flag Unfurl during player introductions. Imagine the feeling being on the field as the lights go out and fellow Saints fans are cheering with excitement as the team takes the field. It is surely something you will want to take part in, especially for the historic 50th Saints season.

This season the Saints' Interactive Team, the Black and Gold Patrol presented by Entergy, will assist with the flag unfurl and make sure that you have a fun and exciting experience with your friends and family. New this season, we are allowing fans starting at age 12 to participate in the unfurl, making this opportunity an awesome family experience for those who attend the games with younger Saints fans. We will certainly ensure that you have time to takes a few photos while down on the field for rehearsal to capture the moment and have something to share with family and friends.

Sound exciting? Want to sign up? It is very quick and easy to sign up yourself and your ticketed guests. Simplyclick here to sign up and be prepared to answer a few questions and enter your account information. Make sure you have your Season Ticket Holder account number ready as you will need that to sign up.

When selecting a game, please keep in mind that you must check-in approximately 3 hours prior to kickoff in order to complete a waiver/release and to get through security before a brief on field rehearsal. More information will be provided once you sign up. You will immediately receive a confirmation email once you sign up for an available game. This email will confirm that you and your guests have been selected. The confirmation email will also include a link to an information sheet that will answer all of your questions about check-in, security procedures, rehearsal and the actual flag unfurl during team introductions. If you have any additional questions before or after you sign-up, you can email entertainment@saints.nfl.com.