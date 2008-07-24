Shockey Ready To Begin New Chapter with Saints

<span> **
- **
**Q:
Can you talk about joining the Saints?*
**
A:
I'm really happy to be a New Orleans Saint. Obviously a lot of people didn't see this coming. There were a lot of rumors. I want to thank Mickey (Loomis) and Sean (Payton) for believing in me, bringing me here and giving me the opportunity.*
*
**Q:
What happened with the situation in New York?*
**
A:
I just think that Mickey and Sean wanted me more than New York. I think New York got a fair package. Hopefully New Orleans will have a really good package. It's a very good situation.*
*
**Q:
Did you not think that this would happen after a deal was not consummated after the draft?*
**
A:
Leading up to the draft, you hear a lot of rumor and speculation. My mother lives down in Texas, so she reads all the papers. I didn't give up hope. Really at that time, I was just trying to get healthy. I had never had a really serious injury before in my life. I never gave up hope. I want to thank my agent Drew (Rosenhaus); he obviously helped make this thing happen as well. I wouldn't say that I ever gave up. It was always in the back of my head, even after the draft.*
*
**Q:
Were you surprised when it finally happened?*
**
A:
I was relieved. I wasn't surprised. There were a bunch of rumors. If I had gone back to the Giants no matter what it would have been a circus. I'd have went up there if they kept me, there would have been all of the rumors if they were better off without me, this, that. The last thing I wanted to do was be a distraction. That's one of the reasons I didn't want to go to the Super Bowl. I wasn't healthy. They did a great job. I didn't want to be a distraction to that team. If I went, I'm a distraction. If I didn't go, I was a distraction. It's the same thing if I had gone up to play for the Giants. I'm just very happy to have the opportunity I have in this city and with this team.*
*
**Q:
Can you discuss what you feel is misunderstood about you?*
**
A:
The people that know me as a person like Jon (Vilma) and several other guys on this team that I know, they'll tell you that I'm not as wild and rebellious as some people say, but that's the media. They build you up to knock you down and if you know me, you know me. If not, the rumors fly. You've probably heard it all. I've heard it all. What you see is what you get. I wear my emotion on my sleeves and I'm a true person. I 'm not fake or fabricated to anybody.*
*
**Q:
Are you happy to be in a little more media friendly and less media intense environment than New York City?*
**
A:
I knew that question was coming out sooner or later. Actually I think my family is. They're the ones, my mother especially that read the newspaper. I always hear about it from my brother and it doesn't really bother me. Obviously I'd like to just concentrate on football besides looking to be a distraction, being in the paper, being out here, going over here, this city, whatever. It gets out of control a little bit. Obviously I'm happy. I'm happy in the situation more than anything else. *
*
**Q:
Did you come out like a little kid today on your first day of school?*
**
A:
I really did. Obviously I played for only one team before I came here. I was telling some guys in there. I'm just really excited to go out there and practice and start all over again. I'm starting at ground zero and working my way up as if I'm trying to make the team. That's the mentality I have in this camp, working at things I'm not so good at, trying to get better and healthier and since it's a little bit hotter here than Albany, I'll work on my conditioning and everything else as well.*
*
**Q:
What are your impressions of this Saints offense?*
**
A:
Statistics speak for it. You can see that they're top three every year, offense, the red zone and other intriguing statistics. It speaks for itself. It's going to be a fun year and I'm excited to be here.*
*
**Q:
Can you talk about some of your best memories of New York and Sean Payton?*
**
A:
Sean drafted me. He did a great job of helping me learn to be a pro. Playing everyday in the NFL is to come to work and be ready to work. That is what he really preached. He talked a lot about paying attention to the small details. It hasn't changed. *
*
**Q:
How important is it to have not only a new start, but a new start with him?*
**
A:
It's very rewarding. It's very rare in this league to go back to the guys that drafted you.*
*
**Q:
Did having to sit out that Super Bowl run last year give you a new perspective or new appreciation for the game?*
**
A:
Sometimes it's good to sit back and watch. You want to be out there. The things that were written that I was unhappy, I never said anything in the paper, they just wrote their own thing, their own synopsis. I'm very happy for those guys up there, coaches, everyone. They did a great job and they deserved everything they got.*
*
**Q:
Not knowing Drew Brees personally, what did you think of him when you came here?*
**
A:
We had some familiar friends. I know a lot about him. For a guy who plays at his level, you can't miss him. With the opportunity to play with him and this coaching staff and teammates is going to be fun.*
*
**Q:
Was Drew the first guy you sought out when you came here?*
**
A:
He was one of the first guys that called me and congratulated me. He said there were a bunch of rumors and stuff. Mickey (Loomis) did a great job along with Sean Payton and Drew Rosenhaus getting it done. Like I said, the Giants got a good deal, a fair deal. Hopefully the Saints got a great deal.*
*
**Q:
What would you like to tell Saints fans that they are getting in Jeremy Shockey?*
**
A:
What I've been trying to the past six years which is just play full speed and play as hard as I can. I can't control injuries. I just play this game with passion and a lot of heart.*
*
**Q:
Sean Payton said you weren't quite 100 percent. Where do you think you are at?*
**
A:
It's hard to tell. I haven't had a broken bone ever in my life like I had right now. You're never 100 percent in the season. It's July I believe. Time has flown by. I'm not 100 percent, but I don't need to be 100 percent right now. You just need to learn and that's what I need to do. I need to sit down and learn and sit down with Drew and know his motion, his cadence, everything that he does, I want to be there. I'm not 100 percent right now, but I will be soon.*
*
**Q:
Do you look forward to this initial media generated attention cooling off a little after today?*
**
A:
I'll appreciate the six or seven that are there then. I thought the obligation to talk to the media was only during the football season. Up in Albany, it was like this everyday and you get used to it. Obviously this is a smaller media corps. I'm looking forward to getting to know the beat writers here. I don't know them, but I'm sure I'll know you guys. You're probably different than the people that write for the Enquirer or some of the other papers up in New York.*
*
**Q:
One of the things that were said in those New York papers was that you wanted to be the number one option in the offense. Did you ever feel that way?*
**
A:
I think they used me as pretty much the number one option. I led the team in receptions a couple times. I don't know who quoted that.*
*
**Q:
Do you expect to be the number one option in this offense?*
**
A:
I expect to start from ground zero. I'm a walk on here. I'm just trying to make this team and to do the best I can to help everybody around me. Hopefully I bring everybody else's game up to a level that…Marques (Colston), Drew (Brees), Reggie (Bush). I want to help these guys play at a higher level and do as I try to do every year, which is to do the best I can. We have a great core of guys here, a great coaching staff, everyone made the conditioning workout, and everyone made the weights. It's a little different weather from what I'm used to. Up in Albany, everyone usually does not make the conditioning test or the weights. They won a Super Bowl last year and they really deserved it. I'm going to miss my teammates, my coaches, the owners, everything about that organization.*
*
**Q:
Can you respond to a quote that said you were seeking revenge on the Giants?*
**
A:
Where was that quote? I said that?*
*
**Q:
Would you look forward to playing the Giants which you are scheduled to do next year in the regular season or if both teams qualify for the playoffs this year?*
**
A:
I look forward to playing every team. Obviously if you've been on a team for so long and play that team, that's just natural. I look forward to practicing against the Houston Texans in a week or so. I don't have any personal vendetta against the Giants.*
*
**Q:
Have you ever been to Bourbon Street? Has anybody told you to avoid it?*
**
A:
When we played in the Sugar Bowl when I was in college. It wasn't very good for the Gators.*
*