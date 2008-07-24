Shockey Ready To Begin New Chapter with Saints

I was relieved. I wasn't surprised. There were a bunch of rumors. If I had gone back to the Giants no matter what it would have been a circus. I'd have went up there if they kept me, there would have been all of the rumors if they were better off without me, this, that. The last thing I wanted to do was be a distraction. That's one of the reasons I didn't want to go to the Super Bowl. I wasn't healthy. They did a great job. I didn't want to be a distraction to that team. If I went, I'm a distraction. If I didn't go, I was a distraction. It's the same thing if I had gone up to play for the Giants. I'm just very happy to have the opportunity I have in this city and with this team.*