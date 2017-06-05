Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Second annual Saints Hall of Fame Weekend in Biloxi to feature 10 Inductees

Saints Hall of Fame Weekend will take place June 9-10 in Biloxi

Jun 05, 2017 at 02:00 AM

Saints Hall of Fame Weekend in Biloxi, Miss.

Photos of the Saints Hall of Fame Weekend in Biloxi, Miss. on Friday, July 8 and Saturday, July 9, 2016.

Photos by Michael C. Hebert. New Orleans Saints photos.

A group of 25 New Orleans Saints alumni, including ten inductees into the Saints Hall of Fame will highlight those scheduled to appear at the second annual Saints Hall of Fame weekend in Biloxi next weekend.

Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee Rickey Jackson, a member of Saints Ring of Honor and Saints Hall of Fame will be joined by fellow Saints Hall of Fame inductees Jim Dombrowski Bobby Hebert, Dalton Hilliard, Vaughan Johnson, Michael Lewis, Eric Martin, Deuce McAllister, Derland Moore and Jim Wilks.

Other former Saints players expected include Bruce Clark, Brad Edelman, John Fourcade, John Gilliam, Larry Hardy, Jack Holmes, Van Jakes, Reggie Jones, Steve Korte, Tyrone Legette, J.J. McCleskey, Mel Mitchell, Vernon Perry, Maurice Spencer, Mike Strachan and Emmanuel Zanders.

On Friday, June 9 at noon, the first event is a golf tournament at Jack Nicklaus' beautiful Grand Bear course in Saucier, MS, just outside of Gulfport, at 12040 Grand Way Blvd., Saucier, MS 39574. Paying patrons will pay to play with Saints players. The cost is $1,000 per foursome, which includes a Saints celebrity with a scramble format. There are still a few availabilities remaining. For more information, call (504) 471-2192 or e-mail saintshalloffame@yahoo.com.  

Also on Friday, June 9 at 6:35 p.m., the Saints alumni members will be present and honored at the Biloxi Shuckers baseball game at MGM Park at 906 Beach Blvd., Biloxi, MS 39530. A few will throw out first pitches. For ticket information, call (228) 233-3465 or go to www.biloxishuckers.com.

On Saturday, June 10 from 8:30 a.m-11:30 a.m., it's the Saints KidsExperience for those ages 6-17 at MGM Park with as many as six to eight different interactive games and events for kids on the field, conducted by Jason Trosclair and the Saints Youth Program staff. There will be two 60 minute sessions. The cost is $10 per child, $15 for two children together. Spectator admission is $5. Tickets can be purchased in advance through the Biloxi Shuckers Box Office or by calling (228) 233-3465.

Also on Saturday, June 10 from 4 p.m.-6:30 p.m., it's the Saints Hall of Fame Experience at The Great Lawn, adjacent to Harrah's Hotel and Casino, 280 Beach Blvd., Biloxi, MS 39530. This is where the public can obtain autographs and take pictures with all of the Saints personalities on hand. There will be a silent auction of excellent Saints items as well. Fans can take pictures with The Lombardi Trophy, a Super Bowl XLIV ring and Saintsations. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased on site the day of the event.

For more information on all of the Saints Hall of Fame weekend events, contact Ken Trahan through the Saints Hall of Fame at (504) 471-2192 or at saintshalloffame@yahoo.com or by visiting www.saintshalloffame.com

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

