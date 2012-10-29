Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Presented by

Second Annual Gleason Gras Takes Place Sunday at Champions Square

Event runs from Noon - 8 pm CT

Oct 29, 2012 at 08:06 AM
gleasons_outside_dome.jpg

Join the New Orleans Saints and Team Gleason this Sunday (Nov. 4) at Champions Square from Noon to 8 pm CT for the Second Annual Gleason Gras!

Gleason Gras is a musical celebration with local performers and food from local restaurants. A number of New Orleans Saints players and coaches will be attending the event!

The purpose of the event is to raise awareness for ALS and to support the Gleason Family Trust. The Gleason Family Trust is set up to help offset the incremental costs of living with ALS. Contributions go toward Steve Gleason's participation in advanced and experimental technology, equipment and treatments.

TICKETS:
General Admission – $20 • Kids 12 & under – Free

Club XLIV VIP Tickets:
$300 for adults and $100 for kids 12 and under
Includes - Food by Galatoire's, Drago's, Arnaud's, Zea, Mr. B's, Mr. John's and Borgne. VIP silent and live auction, full open bar, front row viewing area and massages by Massage Envy.

Tickets Available here.

Musical Lineup for Gleason Gras:

Noon - Paul Varisco and The Milestones
1:30 pm - Coyotes
2:15 pm - Supagroup
3:15 pm - Royal Teeth
4:15 pm - Rotary Downs
5:15 pm - MyNameIsJohnMichael
6:15 pm - The Revivalists
7:15 pm - Trombone Shorty
*Special Guest: Pearl Jam's Mike McCready

About Team Gleason
Team Gleason is an organization driven to generate public awareness for Amyothrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), raise funding to empower those with ALS to live a rewarding life and ultimately find a cure for ALS.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Ryan donates gameday suite to Son of a Saint for Saints regular season finale vs. Falcons

Local groups enjoyed premium seats for New Orleans' game vs. Atlanta
news

New Orleans Saints owner and Pelicans governor Gayle Benson announces donation to Good Shepherd School

Benson concludes her annual Month of Giving with a gift that will help the Good Shepherd School launch a second location on Desire Street
news

Gayle Benson makes historic donation for new home for Ochsner Children's Hospital

State-of-the-art facility to reflect the caliber of Louisiana's top-ranked pediatric program
news

New Orleans Saints host Blue Cross Foundation's Angel Award recipients during 2023 season 

Ten honorees awarded for improving the lives of Louisiana's young people
news

Jameis Winston hopes to inspire 'eating W's' over breast cancer

Saints quarterback invited local breast cancer survivors to game against Bears
news

New Orleans Saints and Atlanta Falcons set aside rivalry for a charitable touchdown through 50/50 raffles

Teams will support the Steve Gleason and Tim Green Chosen ALS Charities through gameday initiative
news

New Orleans Saints, Community Coffee recognize United States Air Force Sergeant John Dobler

Recognition is part of the 2023 season's Honorary Captain program
news

New Orleans Saints kicker Blake Grupe greeted with strong support by Touchdown Club 

Grupe spoke, answered questions two days after missed kick vs. Packers
news

New Orleans Saints and Pelicans honor diversity, equity, and inclusion award recipients at all-employee pep rally

news

New Orleans Saints legend Marques Colston launches One Dream Academy to benefit student-athletes in the greater New Orleans area

One Dream Academy is focused on developing the next generation of athletes
news

New Orleans Saints announce 2022 High School Coach of the Year is Destrehan's Marcus Scott

The Don Shula NFL High School Coach of the Year Award represents the best at the high school level
news

New Orleans Saints and Pelicans provide automated external defibrillators (AEDs) to local recreational facilities

40 NORD facilities and 27 JPRD facilities will receive AEDs and staff training sessions
Advertising