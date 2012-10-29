Second Annual Gleason Gras Takes Place Sunday at Champions Square

Join the New Orleans Saints and Team Gleason this Sunday (Nov. 4) at Champions Square from Noon to 8 pm CT for the Second Annual Gleason Gras!

Gleason Gras is a musical celebration with local performers and food from local restaurants. A number of New Orleans Saints players and coaches will be attending the event!

The purpose of the event is to raise awareness for ALS and to support the Gleason Family Trust. The Gleason Family Trust is set up to help offset the incremental costs of living with ALS. Contributions go toward Steve Gleason's participation in advanced and experimental technology, equipment and treatments.

TICKETS:

General Admission – $20 • Kids 12 & under – Free

Club XLIV VIP Tickets:

$300 for adults and $100 for kids 12 and under

Includes - Food by Galatoire's, Drago's, Arnaud's, Zea, Mr. B's, Mr. John's and Borgne. VIP silent and live auction, full open bar, front row viewing area and massages by Massage Envy.

Tickets Available here.

Musical Lineup for Gleason Gras:

Noon - Paul Varisco and The Milestones

1:30 pm - Coyotes

2:15 pm - Supagroup

3:15 pm - Royal Teeth

4:15 pm - Rotary Downs

5:15 pm - MyNameIsJohnMichael

6:15 pm - The Revivalists

7:15 pm - Trombone Shorty

*Special Guest: Pearl Jam's Mike McCready