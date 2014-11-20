Sean Payton announces New Orleans Saints roster moves

Photos of Brandin Cooks from the 2014 season. Photos by Michael C. Hebert. (New Orleans Saints photos)
New Orleans Saints Coach Sean Payton announced a number of transactions after Thursday's practice:
Placed WR Brandin Cooks and S Rafael Bush on injured reserve.
Waived RBs Brian Leonard and Edwin Baker.
Promoted DB Terrence Frederick from the practice squad to the active roster.
Signed S Pierre Warren to the active roster from the Minnesota Vikings practice squad.
Signed WR Jalen Saunders to active roster from the Seattle Seahawks practice squad.
Signed free agent LB Moise Fokou to the active roster.
Signed free agent LB Jerry Franklin to the practice squad.
Baker is back on the practice squad and Tauren Poole was released from the practice squad.
Photos of Rafael Bush from the 2014 season. Photos by Michael C. Hebert. (New Orleans Saints photos)