Sean Kelley's key takeaways from Wednesday's Saints practice

The New Orleans Saints continued Training Camp 2015 presented by Verizon in unseasonably pleasant weather conditions Wednesday. Coach Sean Payton was absent from practice. Payton was with his daughter as she moved into college for the first time. Assistant Head Coach Joe Vitt was in charge. Here are some observations:
- There's a very real emphasis on pass rush in camp right now. The Saints have yet to record to a sack through two preseason games. Wednesday saw quite a bit of pressure applied during a mix of base and blitz looks. Some of the defensive players found in the offensive backfield included Cam Jordan, Tyeler Davison and Rafael Bush.
- There were quite a few highlights from the wide receivers. Marques Colston was huge and drew lots of oohs and aahs on one play in particular. That play saw Colston make a one-armed catch on a 10-yard crossing pattern with Stanley Jean-Baptiste all over him. Also of note, Joe Morgan hit the jets and blasted past Jean-Baptiste to catch a bomb from quarterback Drew Brees. The catch, made in stride, easily went for six.
- With Keenan Lewis out, we got a chance to see Delvin Breaux work more as a traditional cornerback. He really is a great story of this camp. I can't wait for him to get the chance to play at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome as a member of his hometown team for the first time Sunday.