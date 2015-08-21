Sean Kelley's key takeaways from Thursday's Saints-Patriots practice

Photos from the New Orleans Saints and New England Patriots joint practice on August 20, 2015. Photos by Richard Crank. (New Orleans Saints photos)
1 / 106
2 / 106
3 / 106
4 / 106
5 / 106
6 / 106
7 / 106
8 / 106
9 / 106
10 / 106
11 / 106
12 / 106
13 / 106
14 / 106
15 / 106
16 / 106
17 / 106
18 / 106
19 / 106
20 / 106
21 / 106
22 / 106
23 / 106
24 / 106
25 / 106
26 / 106
27 / 106
28 / 106
29 / 106
30 / 106
31 / 106
32 / 106
33 / 106
34 / 106
35 / 106
36 / 106
37 / 106
38 / 106
39 / 106
40 / 106
41 / 106
42 / 106
43 / 106
44 / 106
45 / 106
46 / 106
47 / 106
48 / 106
49 / 106
50 / 106
51 / 106
52 / 106
53 / 106
54 / 106
55 / 106
56 / 106
57 / 106
58 / 106
59 / 106
60 / 106
61 / 106
62 / 106
63 / 106
64 / 106
65 / 106
66 / 106
67 / 106
68 / 106
69 / 106
70 / 106
71 / 106
72 / 106
73 / 106
74 / 106
75 / 106
76 / 106
77 / 106
78 / 106
79 / 106
80 / 106
81 / 106
82 / 106
83 / 106
84 / 106
85 / 106
86 / 106
87 / 106
88 / 106
89 / 106
90 / 106
91 / 106
92 / 106
93 / 106
94 / 106
95 / 106
96 / 106
97 / 106
98 / 106
99 / 106
100 / 106
101 / 106
102 / 106
103 / 106
104 / 106
105 / 106
106 / 106
This Ad will close in 3
White Sulphur Springs, W. Va - The New Orleans Saints and the New England Patriots shared the practice fields for a second straight day Thursday. This morning's two-hour session saw more special teams work and plenty of third down and red zone scenarios. Here are some observations:
- I'm looking forward to seeing the Saints first team offense Saturday night. It's been a good week for the line versus the Patriots. And Drew Brees expects to play. The timing and comfort for Brees and his top receivers appears to be coming together.
- Keep your eye on Tavaris Barnes as this week turns toward preseason game two. He's been fun to watch in pass rush drills the last two days and could get a good number of snaps Saturday night.
- The Saints will be home soon. And they seem ready to be back to more personal surroundings. For the most part, they didn't seem to look past the task at hand though. They made the most of the two shared practice days with the Patriots before heading home.