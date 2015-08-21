Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Sean Kelley's key takeaways from Thursday's Saints-Patriots practice

Third down and special teams emphasized

Aug 21, 2015 at 02:36 AM

Patriots-Saints Practice - August 20, 2015

Photos from the New Orleans Saints and New England Patriots joint practice on August 20, 2015. Photos by Richard Crank. (New Orleans Saints photos)

White Sulphur Springs, W. Va - The New Orleans Saints and the New England Patriots  shared the practice fields for a second straight day Thursday. This morning's two-hour session saw more special teams work and plenty of third down and red zone scenarios. Here are some observations:

  1. I'm looking forward to seeing the Saints first team offense Saturday night. It's been a good week for the line versus the Patriots. And Drew Brees expects to play. The timing and comfort for Brees and his top receivers appears to be coming together.
  1. Keep your eye on Tavaris Barnes as this week turns toward preseason game two. He's been fun to watch in pass rush drills the last two days and could get a good number of snaps Saturday night.
  1. The Saints will be home soon. And they seem ready to be back to more personal surroundings. For the most part, they didn't seem to look past the task at hand though. They made the most of the two shared practice days with the Patriots before heading home.
