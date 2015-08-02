Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Sean Kelley's key takeaways from Sunday's Saints practice

An intense, high-energy practice

Aug 02, 2015 at 05:19 AM

White Sulphur Springs, W. Va. - Sunday was the fourth practice overall and the second in full pads of New Orleans Saints Training Camp 2015 presented by Verizon. Here some observations from the 2-hour, 25-minute morning session.

  1. Sunday's practice was certainly the most intense and loudest yet. The noise came from the players' pads and the high energy vocals of the coaching staff. There was more aggression and game-like tempo at times.
  1. For the second straight day, Coach Sean Payton gave his full attention to the pass protection/rush period for the offensive and defensive linemen and edge rushers.
  1. Two players on the Saints defense keep catching me off guard in a good way. One is rookie Bobby Richardson, defensive lineman from Indiana. The other is safety Jamarca Sanford from Ole Miss. Both had impact plays again Sunday.
  1. Both C.J. Spiller and Mark Ingram had some good hard runs Sunday. I continue to enjoy watching Spiller's cut-back ability too.
