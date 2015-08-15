Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Sean Kelley's key takeaways from Saturday's Saints practice

Team returned to practice field for first time since Thursday's preseason game

Aug 15, 2015 at 01:13 PM

White Sulphur Springs, W. Va - The New Orleans Saints used Saturday morning for weight room and film room work and then transitioned to the practice field in the late afternoon. The two-hour plus, half pads workout was on the artificial turf field at The Greenbrier. Here are some observations:

  1. Wide receiver Brandon Coleman saw plenty of reps with the first-team offense. He took full advantage with maybe his best practice yet this camp. Two of his receptions Saturday resulted in scores.
  1. With injuries to Brandon Browner and Delvin Breaux, there were opportunities for some of the young defensive backs to play with the first team. Stanley Jean-Baptiste and Damian Swann seemed to get the most of those looks.
  1. It was another strong day for rookie linebacker Stephone Anthony. His best work may have come in pass coverage. There have been very few dips in his progression through his first pro camp.
