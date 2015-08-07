Sean Kelley's key takeaways from Saints scrimmage

White Sulphur Springs, W. Va. - The New Orleans Saints concluded a week of work with the Black and Gold Scrimmage at the Greenbrier on Friday. Here are some observations from the controlled, almost full tackle exhibition:
- Both coaches and players alike characterized the scrimmage as sloppy with personnel and procedural mistakes. The problems most recognizable were the pace of the offense at times and the substitution/packaging of players for changing situations on the defensive side.
- Drew Brees was smooth and delivered a scoring drive on the opening series with the first team offense taking on the second team defense. Brees was helped by reliable play-making by Marques Colston and Benjamin Watson. Noteworthy for that unit was the offensive line that saw Andrus Peat filling in for Terron Armstead at left tackle and Senio Kelemete stepping in for Tim Lelito.
- Luke McCown continues his march toward being the number two quarterback. McCown showed command and steady play again Friday. Garrett Grayson showed signs of progress through a heavy load of snaps.
- I'm growing more confident in the Saints' defensive front. Tyeler Davison and Bobby Richardson continue to catch my eye alongside veterans John Jenkins, Akiem Hicks, and Kevin Williams. Still need to see more especially against a team with different colored uniforms.