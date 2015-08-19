Sean Kelley's key takeaways from New Orleans Saints-Patriots Wednesday practice

White Sulphur Springs, W. Va - New Orleans Saints Training Camp 2015 presented by Verizon took a huge turn upward Wednesday as the Saints welcomed the Patriots for the first of two scheduled joint practices. Here are some observations:
- I feel there is a clear list of four at the top of the Saints receiver depth chart. The list contains Marques Colston, Brandin Cooks, Brandon Coleman, and Joe Morgan. After that, it's still pretty wide open. Veteran Josh Morgan made a strong case Wednesday highlighted by two touchdown catches from Drew Brees in the two-minute offense.
- Congratulations to Benjamin Watson and his wife on the birth of their fifth child, Eden Mariah, over the weekend. And congratulations to Benjamin on a great day at practice. Watson continued his hold on the top tight end spot with several big receptions including a long strike down the seam and a touchdown in a red zone period. New England had plenty of trouble keeping Watson from making plays.
- It's hard to really evaluate the Saints' defense at this moment in camp. The entire projected starting secondary did not participate against the Patriots. The backups certainly had their hands full against Tom Brady, Danny Amendola, and the other Patriots receivers.
- I was thrilled to watch the two teams have such a productive and professional practice. I'm sure Coaches Payton and Belichick would agree. If Thursday goes as well, both the Saints and Patriots may look upon this week as the best time spent during this year's run up to the regular season.