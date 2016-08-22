Sean Kelley: Observations from Monday's New Orleans Saints practice

The New Orleans Saints practiced on their fields at the team's headquarters Monday. The afternoon practice was the first for New Orleans fans to take in this Training Camp 2016 presented by Verizon. Here are some observations:
- The defense was able to show the Southeast Louisiana fans their continued progress in person. The unit continues to trend in the right direction by being in position to make plays and being physical on most every rep. Interceptions Monday from Rafael Bush and Dillon Lee.
- Running back Drew Brees used increased reps in the Houston preseason game to show again his healthy play. The burst is back. The cutting and spinning has returned. He did more of that Monday and also reminded fans of his abilities in the passing game.
- The offense appears to be frustrated right now and rightfully so. There is some good in that, too. The unit seemed determined and urgent in practice. It may not have been pretty at times, but seeing that group trying to grind through is a positive.
- Receivers Drew Brees and Willie Snead did not fully participate Monday. That means more reps for everyone else. Good. We've got to learn more about this wide receiver group and the clock is ticking.
- If you're into numbers, please note this jersey change. Cortland Finnegan has changed from No. 39 to No. 21.