Former New Orleans Saints wide receiver Sean Dawkins dies at 52

Former Saints quarterback Billy Joe Tolliver, Dawkins' teammate on the 1998 team, complimented the skill set of the 6'4 215 lbs. wide receiver.

"Sean was a fantastic receiver, a big target that could also take the top off the coverage." Tolliver said Tuesday.

Tolliver said Dawkins was a "dependable" target down the field.

"He would fight for you. You put the ball up in his area, he's going up to get it. He would battle."

Tolliver said Dawkins' work off the field was just as impressive. Tolliver said Dawkins was an intelligent player who understood adjusting his route to the coverage and did not make mistakes on hot routes as well as excelling in other mental aspects to the game.

"He was a hard worker and put everything he had into his craft," Tolliver said.

Tolliver called Dawkins a "team guy through and through."

"There was never anything selfish about Sean," Tolliver said. "It was an honor to share the field with him."

Tolliver stressed the person behind the player was equally tremendous.

"More importantly, he was a beautiful human being and will be sorely missed by all who knew him," Tolliver said.

Tolliver characterized him as very professional and said he was well respected among his teammates.

"He was just there to do his job, be a good teammate, but, his sense of humor and when he laughed and he smiled and those green eyes of his and that big smile of his, he'd light up the whole room," Tolliver said.

Dawkins started off his Saints career with a boom, with his first reception coming in his first game on a 64-yard touchdown thrown by quarterback Danny Wuerffel. Dawkins would finish that game with five receptions for 110 yards and a touchdown in the 19-14 victory over the Carolina Panthers on Sept. 13, 1998 in the then-Louisiana Superdome which gave the Saints their first 2-0 start since 1993.

The Saints would continue the momentum into the next matchup with the Indianapolis Colts giving the team a 3-0 record. The rest of the season however would be a different story as the Saints would go 3-10 the rest of the way to finish with a 6-10 record. Four Saints would record starts at quarterback in the 1998 season in what Tolliver called a "transitional" year.

Dawkins spent five seasons with the Indianapolis Colts, the team that drafted him 16th overall in the 1993 NFL Draft. Dawkins was with the team for the 1995 season where the team reached the AFC Championship. On Jan. 14, 1996, Dawkins would record 96 receiving yards in a 20-16 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in a game that came down to the final play Colts wide receiver Aaron Bailey was unable to bring in a 29-yard pass that would have sent them to the Super Bowl.