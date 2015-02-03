Scott Shanle, David Thomas featured on Black and Blue Report

Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com
Quarterback Derek Carr comfortable with New Orleans Saints offense, ready to compete
'That's what we're here to do - we're here to compete'
Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore ranked No. 89 in NFL Top 100
New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore is the second Saints player to join the NFL Top 100 in 2023
Full-go Michael Thomas highlights opening of New Orleans Saints training camp
'That's what Mike said he was going to do when he left out of here in the spring'
Five things to know about New Orleans Saints guard Max Garcia
Versatile offensive lineman with eight years of NFL experience
New Orleans Saints, tight end Jimmy Graham fulfill mutual needs
'It came down to a need on our part and a desire on his part to play this year'
New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr is a football lifer
'He's a guy that's played a lot of football and he has been super productive throughout his career'
New Orleans Saints tight end Jimmy Graham back where standout career began
Graham has 386 catches for 4,752 yards and 51 touchdowns with Saints
Five things to know about New Orleans Saints tight end Jimmy Graham
Led the NFL with 16 touchdown catches in 2013
Five things to know about New Orleans Saints guard Trai Turner
New Orleans native return to home state
Saints running back Jamaal Williams ranked No. 95 in NFL Top 100
New Orleans Saints running back Jamaal Williams makes first appearance in NFL Top 100
Five New Orleans Saints storylines to follow in training camp
Dennis Allen enters second season as head coach