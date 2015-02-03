Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Scott Shanle, David Thomas featured on Black and Blue Report

Former teammates talk about Super Bowl XLIV memories

Feb 03, 2015 at 04:34 AM
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Quarterback Derek Carr comfortable with New Orleans Saints offense, ready to compete

'That's what we're here to do - we're here to compete'

news

Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore ranked No. 89 in NFL Top 100

New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore is the second Saints player to join the NFL Top 100 in 2023

news

Full-go Michael Thomas highlights opening of New Orleans Saints training camp

'That's what Mike said he was going to do when he left out of here in the spring'

news

Five things to know about New Orleans Saints guard Max Garcia

Versatile offensive lineman with eight years of NFL experience

news

New Orleans Saints, tight end Jimmy Graham fulfill mutual needs

'It came down to a need on our part and a desire on his part to play this year'

news

New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr is a football lifer

'He's a guy that's played a lot of football and he has been super productive throughout his career'

news

New Orleans Saints tight end Jimmy Graham back where standout career began

Graham has 386 catches for 4,752 yards and 51 touchdowns with Saints

news

Five things to know about New Orleans Saints tight end Jimmy Graham

Led the NFL with 16 touchdown catches in 2013

news

Five things to know about New Orleans Saints guard Trai Turner

New Orleans native return to home state

news

Saints running back Jamaal Williams ranked No. 95 in NFL Top 100

New Orleans Saints running back Jamaal Williams makes first appearance in NFL Top 100

news

Five New Orleans Saints storylines to follow in training camp

Dennis Allen enters second season as head coach

news

New Orleans Saints receiver Michael Thomas planning to scale mountain again

'We're going to be ready for training camp, first Day 1, out there with the team ready to go full speed'

Advertising