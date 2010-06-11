Saintsations Visit Chateau Estates Elementary





Four members of the Saintsations traveled to Kenner to visit Chateau Estates Elementary School on May 25. During their visit, they taught the girls at the school a routine to the Ying Yang Twins' tune Halftime (Stand up and get crunk). They then helped the aspiring cheerleaders, who ranked in age from first to fifth grade, perform it during the football portion of a day that also hosted a Play 60 - Saints Junior Training Camp.

