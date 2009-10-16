Saintsations Support "ANGEL'S PLACE" as part of their Saintsations Inspiration Program

Tickets still available! Please call 504-455-2520

The Saintsations once again have selected "ANGEL'S PLACE" as one of their Saintsations Inspiration Programs. Angels Place, Inc. is a non-profit local children' charity providing resite services and assistance to seriously and terminally ill childen and their families. All of our services and children's yearlly events are free to the Angels Place children and their families. Angel's Place is presently located at 4323 Division Street, Suite 206, Metairie, La. 70002, Hours: 8:30am to 4:30pm Mon - Friday, PHONE NUMBER IS 504-455-2620. At the present time, they have 102 seriously ill children on our census, adding in their families there are over 400 being visited and cared for with a staff of 2 fulltime and 2 part-time.

Angel's Place is holding it's annual fundraiser "Under Angels' Wings Gala" on Friday, October 30, 2009 at 7:00pm at the Airport Hilton Hotel in Kenner, LA. Tickets are $75.00 each and corporate sponsors are welcome. According to Angel's Place Director, Anita Gilford, RN, MSN, Founder and Executive Director, "We are honored to have the Saintsations once again select "Angel's Place" as one of it's Inspiration Programs. Our wonderful Saintsations will be modeling Steinmart Fashions, performing for our audience and assisting with the event. We truly appreciate the support the Saintsations have devoted to Angel's Place through the years." The night will include a delicious sit down dinner, a silent and live auction, and a presentation of our Angels Place "Honorees" who have helped Angel's Place this past year: DAVID ABBENANTE, HRI; SCOTT FUJITA; NEW ORLEANS SAINTS; JUDGE GLENN ANSARDI; LARRY GRAHAM,AMEDISYS; CAPTAIN DON RIEDER, NOBRA(NEW ORLEANS BATON ROUGE RIVERPILOT ASSOCIATION;AND SHEILA STROUP, TIMES PICAYUNE.