Saintsations Promote Motorcycle Safety

team members appear in Belle Chasse

Jun 11, 2010 at 02:57 AM
Several members of the Saintsations appeared at the Belle Chase United States Naval Base on Friday May 7. The team members participated in a small demonstration portraying the correct way to use and ride a motorcyle. The Saintsations then awarded prizes to the participants for the prettiest and most unique bikes on the base.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

