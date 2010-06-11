Several members of the Saintsations appeared at the Belle Chase United States Naval Base on Friday May 7. The team members participated in a small demonstration portraying the correct way to use and ride a motorcyle. The Saintsations then awarded prizes to the participants for the prettiest and most unique bikes on the base.
Saintsations Promote Motorcycle Safety
team members appear in Belle Chasse
Jun 11, 2010 at 02:57 AM
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.