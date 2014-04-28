Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saintsations 2014 Tryouts: Day 1 Recap

The official 2014 New Orleans Saintsations team will be announced Wednesday

Apr 28, 2014 at 07:15 AM

The New Orleans Saintsations began their 2014 tryouts on Sunday at the New Orleans Saints facility on Airline Drive.

56 participants advanced to the semifinals, which takes place Monday night, followed by the finals on Tuesday evening.

Below are video highlights and photos from Day 1 of tryouts:

Saintsations Tryouts Day 1 Highlights:

**

**Saintsations Tryouts Day 1 Photos:

2014 Saintsations Tryouts: Day 1

Day 1 of 2014 Saintsations Tryouts on Sunday, April 27, 2014. (New Orleans Saints photos)

No Title
1 / 113
No Title
2 / 113
No Title
3 / 113
No Title
4 / 113
No Title
5 / 113
No Title
6 / 113
No Title
7 / 113
No Title
8 / 113
No Title
9 / 113
No Title
10 / 113
No Title
11 / 113
No Title
12 / 113
No Title
13 / 113
No Title
14 / 113
No Title
15 / 113
No Title
16 / 113
No Title
17 / 113
No Title
18 / 113
No Title
19 / 113
No Title
20 / 113
No Title
21 / 113
No Title
22 / 113
No Title
23 / 113
No Title
24 / 113
No Title
25 / 113
No Title
26 / 113
No Title
27 / 113
No Title
28 / 113
No Title
29 / 113
No Title
30 / 113
No Title
31 / 113
No Title
32 / 113
No Title
33 / 113
No Title
34 / 113
No Title
35 / 113
No Title
36 / 113
No Title
37 / 113
No Title
38 / 113
No Title
39 / 113
No Title
40 / 113
No Title
41 / 113
No Title
42 / 113
No Title
43 / 113
No Title
44 / 113
No Title
45 / 113
No Title
46 / 113
No Title
47 / 113
No Title
48 / 113
No Title
49 / 113
No Title
50 / 113
No Title
51 / 113
No Title
52 / 113
No Title
53 / 113
No Title
54 / 113
No Title
55 / 113
No Title
56 / 113
No Title
57 / 113
No Title
58 / 113
No Title
59 / 113
No Title
60 / 113
No Title
61 / 113
No Title
62 / 113
No Title
63 / 113
No Title
64 / 113
No Title
65 / 113
No Title
66 / 113
No Title
67 / 113
No Title
68 / 113
No Title
69 / 113
No Title
70 / 113
No Title
71 / 113
No Title
72 / 113
No Title
73 / 113
No Title
74 / 113
No Title
75 / 113
No Title
76 / 113
No Title
77 / 113
No Title
78 / 113
No Title
79 / 113
No Title
80 / 113
No Title
81 / 113
No Title
82 / 113
No Title
83 / 113
No Title
84 / 113
No Title
85 / 113
No Title
86 / 113
No Title
87 / 113
No Title
88 / 113
No Title
89 / 113
No Title
90 / 113
No Title
91 / 113
No Title
92 / 113
No Title
93 / 113
No Title
94 / 113
No Title
95 / 113
No Title
96 / 113
No Title
97 / 113
No Title
98 / 113
No Title
99 / 113
No Title
100 / 113
No Title
101 / 113
No Title
102 / 113
No Title
103 / 113
No Title
104 / 113
No Title
105 / 113
No Title
106 / 113
No Title
107 / 113
No Title
108 / 113
No Title
109 / 113
No Title
110 / 113
No Title
111 / 113
No Title
112 / 113
No Title
113 / 113
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Saintsations Tryouts Day 1 Selfies:

2014 Saintsations Selfies

Selfies of 2014 Saintsations tryout participants (New Orleans Saints photos)

No Title
1 / 36
No Title
2 / 36
No Title
3 / 36
No Title
4 / 36
No Title
5 / 36
No Title
6 / 36
No Title
7 / 36
No Title
8 / 36
No Title
9 / 36
No Title
10 / 36
No Title
11 / 36
No Title
12 / 36
No Title
13 / 36
No Title
14 / 36
No Title
15 / 36
No Title
16 / 36
No Title
17 / 36
No Title
18 / 36
No Title
19 / 36
No Title
20 / 36
No Title
21 / 36
No Title
22 / 36
No Title
23 / 36
No Title
24 / 36
No Title
25 / 36
No Title
26 / 36
No Title
27 / 36
No Title
28 / 36
No Title
29 / 36
No Title
30 / 36
No Title
31 / 36
No Title
32 / 36
No Title
33 / 36
No Title
34 / 36
No Title
35 / 36
No Title
36 / 36
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

New Orleans Saints cornerback Ken Crawley operating with confidence in training camp

'I'm just getting back to the basics of being technically sound'
news

New Orleans Saints re-sign linebacker Kwon Alexander and waive linebacker Kendall Donnerson

Alexander played for the Saints in 2020
news

New Orleans Saints, linebacker Kwon Alexander to reunite

'He's someone we wanted to have back'
news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Saints sign defensive back Adonis Alexander, place Keith Washington on IR
news

Rookie linebacker Pete Werner on fast track with New Orleans Saints

'I think so far he's looked really smart. That's a key strength of his'
news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Saints sign cornerbacks Prince Amukamara, KeiVarae Russell
news

New Orleans Saints sign running back Devonta Freeman

Freeman has played seven seasons in the NFL, six with Falcons
news

Quarterbacks Jameis Winston, Taysom Hill hope to seize opportunity to start for New Orleans Saints

'It's always a great opportunity to have a chance to be one of 32, right?'
news

P.J. Williams, Derrick Kelly made training camp debuts for New Orleans Saints

Receiver Marquez Callaway changes numbers, from 12 to 1
news

New Orleans Saints sign WR Chris Hogan

Eight year NFL veteran joins New Orleans after playing in the Premier Lacrosse League
news

2021 New Orleans Saints roster breakdown: Specialists

Saints have competition for starting punter
news

2021 New Orleans Saints roster breakdown: Defensive backs

Saints have plenty of experience at position
Advertising