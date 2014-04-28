Saintsations 2014 Tryouts: Day 1 Recap

The New Orleans Saintsations began their 2014 tryouts on Sunday at the New Orleans Saints facility on Airline Drive.
56 participants advanced to the semifinals, which takes place Monday night, followed by the finals on Tuesday evening.
Below are video highlights and photos from Day 1 of tryouts:
Saintsations Tryouts Day 1 Highlights:
**
**Saintsations Tryouts Day 1 Photos:
Day 1 of 2014 Saintsations Tryouts on Sunday, April 27, 2014. (New Orleans Saints photos)
Saintsations Tryouts Day 1 Selfies:
Selfies of 2014 Saintsations tryout participants (New Orleans Saints photos)