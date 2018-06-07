Saints Zach Strief inducted into Northwestern Hall of Fame

Former New Orleans Saints offensive lineman Zach Strief will beinducted into the Northwestern Hall of Fame Class of 2018. The university announced the news Thursday, June 7, 2018.

During his time at Northwestern (2001-2005), Strief earned a Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) first-team All-America honor as a senior in 2005 to become Northwestern's first All-America offensive lineman in 22 years.

Strief also helped the Wildcats become just the second team in Big Ten history to average more than 500 yards (500.3) per game. He helped NU's offense to rank 14th in the nation in rushing in 2003 as well as 29th in total offense in 2004, prior to the Wildcats' record-setting 2005 campaign.

Strief was selected in the seventh round of the 2006 NFL Draft by the New Orleans Saints and played his entire NFL career with the franchise until his retirement in 2018. He was a member of the winning Super Bowl XLIV squad in 2009.