Saints Xtra Downs presented by Xbox continues on Sunday

Predict what will happen in Saints-Cardinals game

Dec 18, 2016 at 01:30 AM

New Orleans Saints fans are encouraged to play a game on the team's official app, Saints Xtra Downs presented by Xbox. The game lives on the team's official app presented by Verizon and will go live four hours before kickoff each week. You sign in with your Facebook account and then answer five questions about that day's game. It's easy and fun and the winner each week will receive a new Xbox. Be sure to download the team's official app so you can play.

