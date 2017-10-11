Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Presented by

Saints Wednesday Injury Report presented by Ochsner Sports Medicine Institute

Five Saints listed on Wednesday's report

Oct 11, 2017 at 09:05 AM

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS WEDNESDAY INJURY REPORT PRESENTED BY OCHSNER SPORTS MEDICINE INSTITUTE

Limited Practice
T Terron Armstead (shoulder)
WR Willie Snead (hamstring)

Full Practice
CB Sterling Moore (chest)
RB Trey Edmunds (concussion)
TE Josh Hill (concussion)

DETROIT LIONS INJURY REPORT

Did Not Practice
DE Ezekiel Ansah (knee)
G T.J. Lang (back)
LB Paul Worrilow (knee)

Limited Practice
WR Kenny Golladay (hamstring)
S Glover Quin (groin)
T Rick Wagner (shoulder)
RB Dwayne Washington (quadricep)
LB Tahir Whitehead (pectoral)

Full Practice
QB Matthew Stafford (ankle)

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

New Orleans Saints finalize 2022 preseason schedule

Saints will face the Houston Texans, Green Bay Packers, and Los Angeles Chargers

news

Saints-Chargers preseason week three tilt at Caesars Superdome scheduled for Aug. 27

Preseason finale will kick off at 7 p.m.

news

Saints-Texans preseason week one tilt scheduled for Aug. 13

Opening preseason game will kick off at 7 p.m. at NRG Stadium

news

New Orleans Saints 2022 schedule presented by SeatGeek announced

Lineup three prime-time games and an eight-game Caesars Superdome home slate that features both Super Bowl LVI participants

news

Three nationally televised games, trip to London key features of New Orleans Saints 2022 schedule

Saints also will play host to both 2021 Super Bowl teams

news

New Orleans Saints 2022 home opener scheduled for September 18 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Week 2 division game between Saints and Bucs scheduled for noon kick-off on FOX

news

2022 NFL Schedule to be released Thursday, May 12

'Schedule Release '22' Show on NFL Network airs Thursday, May 12 at 7 p.m.

news

Flashback: Best of Saints Fan Photos during the 2021 NFL Season

A collection of the best Saints fan photos on the road and in the Caesars Superdome

news

New Orleans top market for 'Sunday Night Football' ratings for fourth consecutive season

It was the seventh time in the past 12 seasons that the Crescent City had best ratings

news

New Orleans Saints 2021 Season Recap

Game-by-game review of the Saints 2021 NFL season

news

Receiver Tre'Quan Smith gives New Orleans Saints offense boost against Atlanta | Helmet Stickers from NFL Week 18

CB Paulson Adebo has interception, two passes defensed

news

New Orleans Saints finish season with strong overall performance against Atlanta | NFL Week 18 analysis

Offense scored three touchdowns, defense forced three turnovers

Advertising