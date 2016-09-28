NEW ORLEANS SAINTS WEDNESDAY INJURY REPORT PRESENTED BY OCHSNER SPORTS MEDICINE INSTITUTE
Did Not Practice
G Senio Kelemete (Hamstring)
CB Delvin Breaux (Fibula)
TE Josh Hill (Ankle)
T Terron Armstead (Knee)
Limited Practice
LB Dannell Ellerbe (Quad)
DT Tyeler Davison (Shoulder/Foot)
S Kenny Vaccaro (Ankle)
WR Willie Snead IV (Toe)
SAN DIEGO CHARGERS INJURY REPORT
Did Not Practice
S Jahleel Addae (Clavicle)
T King Dunlap (Illness)
CB Brandon Flowers (Concussion)
TE Antonio Gates (Hamstring)
Limited Practice
T Joe Barksdale (Foot)
DE Joey Bosa (Hamstring)
LB Jatavius Brown (Hamstring)
Full Practice
ILB Denzel Perryman (Shoulder)