Saints Wednesday Injury Report: 2021 Week 8 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Saints did not practice on Wednesday, report is an estimation of player practice status

Oct 27, 2021 at 03:13 PM
Six New Orleans Saints players were listed on Wednesday's Injury Report for the team's Week 8 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The New Orleans Saints did not practice on Wednesday. The following is an estimation of player practice status.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

Position Name Injury Wednesday
G Andrus Peat Pectoral DNP
RB Dwayne Washington Neck DNP
QB Taysom Hill Concussion DNP
WR Deonte Harris Hamstring DNP
DE Payton Turner Calf DNP
CB Marshon Lattimore Hand FP

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS

Position Name Injury Wednesday
DT Ndamukong Suh Knee DNP
LB Jason Pierre-Paul Shoulder/Hand DNP
CB Dee Delaney Ankle DNP
WR Antonio Brown Ankle DNP
LB Lavonte David Ankle LP
TE Rob Gronkowski Ribs LP
CB Richard Sherman Hamstring LP
TE O.J. Howard Ankle LP
CB Jamel Dean Shoulder/Thumb FP
RB Giovani Bernard Chest FP
LB Anthony Nelson Elbow FP

