Saints Wednesday Injury Report: 2021 Week 8 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Six New Orleans Saints players were listed on Wednesday's Injury Report for the team's Week 8 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The New Orleans Saints did not practice on Wednesday. The following is an estimation of player practice status.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS
|Position
|Name
|Injury
|Wednesday
|G
|Andrus Peat
|Pectoral
|DNP
|RB
|Dwayne Washington
|Neck
|DNP
|QB
|Taysom Hill
|Concussion
|DNP
|WR
|Deonte Harris
|Hamstring
|DNP
|DE
|Payton Turner
|Calf
|DNP
|CB
|Marshon Lattimore
|Hand
|FP
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS
|Position
|Name
|Injury
|Wednesday
|DT
|Ndamukong Suh
|Knee
|DNP
|LB
|Jason Pierre-Paul
|Shoulder/Hand
|DNP
|CB
|Dee Delaney
|Ankle
|DNP
|WR
|Antonio Brown
|Ankle
|DNP
|LB
|Lavonte David
|Ankle
|LP
|TE
|Rob Gronkowski
|Ribs
|LP
|CB
|Richard Sherman
|Hamstring
|LP
|TE
|O.J. Howard
|Ankle
|LP
|CB
|Jamel Dean
|Shoulder/Thumb
|FP
|RB
|Giovani Bernard
|Chest
|FP
|LB
|Anthony Nelson
|Elbow
|FP