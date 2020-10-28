Saints Wednesday Injury Report: 2020 Week 8 at Chicago Bears

Four New Orleans Saints players were listed on Wednesday's Injury Report for their Week 8 game against the Chicago Bears.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS
|Position
|Name
|Injury
|Wednesday
|WR
|Michael Thomas
|Ankle/Hamstring
|DNP
|WR
|Marquez Callaway
|Ankle
|DNP
|G
|Nick Easton
|Concussion
|LP
|T
|Terron Armstead
|Elbow
|LP
CHICAGO BEARS
|Position
|Name
|Injury
|Wednesday
|TE
|Jimmy Graham
|NIR-Rest
|DNP
|LB
|Khalil Mack
|Ankle
|DNP
|WR
|Ted Ginn
|NIR-Rest
|DNP
|WR
|Cordarrelle Patterson
|Quad
|DNP
|WR
|Allen Robinson
|Concussion
|DNP
|C
|Cody Whitehair
|Calf
|DNP
|TE
|Cole Kmet
|Back
|LP
|S
|Eddie Jackson
|Knee
|LP
|S
|Sherrick McManis
|Hamstring
|LP
|OL
|Rashaad Coward
|Finger
|FP
|OL
|Jason Springgs
|Back
|FP