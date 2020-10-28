Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Injury Report

Presented by

Saints Wednesday Injury Report: 2020 Week 8 at Chicago Bears

Four New Orleans players listed in Wednesday's report

Oct 28, 2020 at 03:46 PM
Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
CP-Injury-Report-2020-AA-2560-090920

Four New Orleans Saints players were listed on Wednesday's Injury Report for their Week 8 game against the Chicago Bears.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

Table inside Article
Position Name Injury Wednesday
WR Michael Thomas Ankle/Hamstring DNP
WR Marquez Callaway Ankle DNP
G Nick Easton Concussion LP
T Terron Armstead Elbow LP

CHICAGO BEARS

Table inside Article
Position Name Injury Wednesday
TE Jimmy Graham NIR-Rest DNP
LB Khalil Mack Ankle DNP
WR Ted Ginn NIR-Rest DNP
WR Cordarrelle Patterson Quad DNP
WR Allen Robinson Concussion DNP
C Cody Whitehair Calf DNP
TE Cole Kmet Back LP
S Eddie Jackson Knee LP
S Sherrick McManis Hamstring LP
OL Rashaad Coward Finger FP
OL Jason Springgs Back FP

Related Content

news

Saints Friday Injury Report: 2020 Week 7 vs. Carolina Panthers

Two New Orleans players listed as OUT for Week 7
news

Saints Thursday Injury Report: 2020 Week 7 vs. Carolina Panthers

Eight New Orleans players listed in Thursday's report
news

Saints Wednesday Injury Report: 2020 Week 7 vs. Carolina Panthers

Eight New Orleans players listed in Wednesday's report
news

UPDATED Saints Injury Report: 2020 Week 5 vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Michael Thomas moved to out/not injury related
news

Saints Friday Injury Report: 2020 Week 5 vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Eleven New Orleans players listed in Friday's report
news

Saints Thursday Injury Report: 2020 Week 5 vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Eleven New Orleans players listed in Thursday's report
news

Saints Friday Injury Report: 2020 Week 4 at Detroit Lions

Six New Orleans players listed as OUT on Sunday vs. Detroit
news

Saints Thursday Injury Report: 2020 Week 4 at Detroit Lions

Eight New Orleans players listed in Thursday's report
news

Saints Wednesday Injury Report: 2020 Week 4 at Detroit Lions

Eight New Orleans players listed in Wednesday's report
news

Saints Friday Injury Report: 2020 Week 3 vs. Green Bay Packers

Star receiver Michael Thomas to miss second game
news

Saints Thursday Injury Report: 2020 Week 3 vs. Green Bay Packers

Six New Orleans players listed in Thursday's report

Advertising