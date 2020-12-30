Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Injury Report

Saints Wednesday Injury Report: 2020 Week 17 vs. Carolina Panthers

Eight Saints listed on Wednesday's report

Dec 30, 2020 at 03:19 PM
New Orleans Saints
Eight New Orleans Saints players were listed on Wednesday's Injury Report for their Week 17 game against the Carolina Panthers.

Position Name Injury Wednesday
G Nick Easton Concussion FP
G Andrus Peat Ankle FP
DT Malcom Brown Calf FP
DE Trey Hendrickson Neck LP
RB Latavius Murray Quadricep LP
DT David Onyemata Knee LP
TE Josh Hill Hand DNP
S Marcus Williams Ankle DNP

Position Name Injury Wednesday
RB Christian McCaffrey Thigh DNP
WR Robby Anderson Groin DNP
DE Brian Burns Shoulder DNP
RB Mike Davis Ankle DNP
T Russell Okung Calf DNP
CB Troy Pride Hip DNP
G John Miller Shoulder DNP
FB Alex Armah Thigh LP
DE Efe Obada Shoulder LP
DE Yetur Gross-Matos Shoulder FP
DE Marquis Haynes Shoulder FP
S Natrell Jamerson Hip FP
DE Austin Larkin Shoulder FP

