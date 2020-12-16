Saints Wednesday Injury Report: 2020 Week 15 vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Nine New Orleans Saints players were listed on Wednesday's Injury Report for their Week 15 game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS
|Position
|Name
|Injury
|Wednesday
|DT
|Malcom Brown
|Shoulder
|DNP
|G
|Nick Easton
|Concussion
|DNP
|WR
|Michael Thomas
|Ankle
|DNP
|DT
|Malcolm Roach
|Illness
|DNP
|WR
|Deonte Harris
|Neck
|DNP
|WR
|Tommylee Lewis
|Illness
|DNP
|T
|Ryan Ramczyk
|Elbow
|LP
|DE
|Marcus Davenport
|Quad
|LP
|G
|Andrus Peat
|Foot
|LP
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS
|Position
|Name
|Injury
|Wednesday
|T
|Mike Remmers
|Back/Neck
|DNP
|T
|Eric Fisher
|Back
|DNP
|LB
|Damien Wilson
|Knee
|DNP
|WR
|Tyreek Hill
|Hamstring
|FP
|TE
|Nick Keizer
|Ankle/Knee
|FP
|DE
|Tanoh Kpassagnon
|Hip
|FP
|DT
|Derrick Nnadi
|Ankle
|FP
|DE
|Alex Okafor
|Knee
|FP
|T
|Martinas Rankin
|Knee
|FP
|C
|Austin Reiter
|Knee
|FP