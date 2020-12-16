Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Injury Report

Saints Wednesday Injury Report: 2020 Week 15 vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Nine New Orleans players listed in Wednesday's report

Dec 16, 2020 at 03:31 PM
New Orleans Saints
Nine New Orleans Saints players were listed on Wednesday's Injury Report for their Week 15 game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

Position Name Injury Wednesday
DT Malcom Brown Shoulder DNP
G Nick Easton Concussion DNP
WR Michael Thomas Ankle DNP
DT Malcolm Roach Illness DNP
WR Deonte Harris Neck DNP
WR Tommylee Lewis Illness DNP
T Ryan Ramczyk Elbow LP
DE Marcus Davenport Quad LP
G Andrus Peat Foot LP

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS

Position Name Injury Wednesday
T Mike Remmers Back/Neck DNP
T Eric Fisher Back DNP
LB Damien Wilson Knee DNP
WR Tyreek Hill Hamstring FP
TE Nick Keizer Ankle/Knee FP
DE Tanoh Kpassagnon Hip FP
DT Derrick Nnadi Ankle FP
DE Alex Okafor Knee FP
T Martinas Rankin Knee FP
C Austin Reiter Knee FP

