Saints Wednesday Injury Report: 2020 Week 12 vs. Denver Broncos

Seven New Orleans players listed in Wednesday's report

Nov 25, 2020 at 03:41 PM
New Orleans Saints
Seven New Orleans Saints players were listed on Wednesday's Injury Report for their Week 12 game against the Denver Broncos.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

Position Name Injury Wednesday
TE Josh Hill Concussion FP
RB Dwayne Washington Back FP
RB Alvin Kamara Foot LP
CB Marshon Lattimore Abdomen FP
WR Deonte Harris Neck DNP
G Andrus Peat Concussion DNP
WR Michael Thomas Ankle LP

DENVER BRONCOS

Position Name Injury Wednesday
CB Bryce Callahan Foot DNP
T DemarDotson Calf/hand DNP
G Graham Glasgow Calf DNP
S Trey Marshall Shin DNP
CB Duke Dawson Chest LP
WR Jerry Jeudy Ankle/Achilles LP
LB Joseph Jewell Ankle LP
LP Joseph Jones Calf LP
DT Sylvester Williams Elbow LP
TE Noah Fant Ribs FP
QB Drew Lock Ribs FP
T Elijah Wilkinson Knee FP

