Saints Wednesday Injury Report: 2020 Week 10 vs. San Francisco 49ers

Four New Orleans Saints players were listed on Wednesday's Injury Report for their Week 10 game against the San Francisco 49ers.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS
|Position
|Name
|Injury
|Wednesday
|C
|Erik McCoy
|Elbow
|LP
|QB
|Drew Brees
|Right shoulder
|LP
|T
|Ryan Ramczyk
|Back
|LP
|WR
|Michael Thomas
|Ankle/hamstring
|LP
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS
|Position
|Name
|Injury
|Wednesday
|RB
|Tevin Coleman
|Knee
|DNP
|WR
|Deebo Samuel
|Hamstring
|DNP
|WR
|Trent Taylor
|Back
|DNP
|CB
|K'Waun Williams
|Ankle
|DNP
|LB
|Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles
|Hamstring
|DNP
|WR
|River Cracraft
|Quadricep
|LP