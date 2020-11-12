Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Injury Report

Saints Wednesday Injury Report: 2020 Week 10 vs. San Francisco 49ers

Four New Orleans players listed in Wednesday's report

Nov 11, 2020 at 06:28 PM
New Orleans Saints
Four New Orleans Saints players were listed on Wednesday's Injury Report for their Week 10 game against the San Francisco 49ers.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

Position Name Injury Wednesday
C Erik McCoy Elbow LP
QB Drew Brees Right shoulder LP
T Ryan Ramczyk Back LP
WR Michael Thomas Ankle/hamstring LP

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

Position Name Injury Wednesday
RB Tevin Coleman Knee DNP
WR Deebo Samuel Hamstring DNP
WR Trent Taylor Back DNP
CB K'Waun Williams Ankle DNP
LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles Hamstring DNP
WR River Cracraft Quadricep LP

