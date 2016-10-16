Saints vs. Panthers: Postgame Notes

- With the win, New Orleans improves to 2-3. The Saints return to action Sunday, Oct. 23 when they visit Arrowhead Stadium to face the Kansas City Chiefs. Kickoff is noon.
- The New Orleans offense posted 304 yards of total offense in the first half, the most yards allowed by Carolina in any first half since it allowed 360 yards of total offense in the first half on Jan. 1, 2012, also to the Saints.
- The 24 points scored by the Saints offense in the first half was the most it has scored in any first half since they scored 24 points on Dec. 27, 2015 against Jacksonville.
- New Orleans finished Sunday's contest with 523 yards of total offense, marking the 21st time since 2006 that the team has reached at least 500 yards on offense, a league best.
- Brees made his 221st-career start, completing 34-of-49 passes for 465 yards and four touchdowns with one interception. It was the 99th time in his career that he has thrown for at least 300 yards in a contest, extending his NFL record. It was the 53rd time in his career that he has posted at least 30 completions, also the most in NFL history.
- Brees' 465 passing yards was the third-highest total in franchise history, with the signal-caller owning the six best totals in Saints history.
- It was Brees' 28th game-winning drive in the fourth quarter or overtime to lead the Saints to victory from a deficit or tie, tied for the third-best total in the NFL since 2006. He now owns 38 regular season game-winning drives.
- Brees set an NFL record with his 15th-career 400-yard passing game, breaking a tie with Peyton Manning. It was also his 29th-career game with at least four passing touchdowns, second-most in NFL history behind Manning (35).
- In the first half, Brees connected on 18-of-27 throws for a season-high 258 yards with two touchdowns.
- Breeshas now thrown for 50,289 yards over his Saints career, joining John Elway, Brett Favre, Dan Marino, Tom Brady and Peyton Manning as the only players to throw for at least 50,000 yards with one team.
- In the second quarter, Brees connected with WR Brandin Cooks on an 87-yard touchdown, the sixth-longest passing play in franchise history. Together with their 98-yard touchdown connection in the season opener against Oakland, the pair own the two longest pass plays in the NFL this season.
- In the first quarter, on his second pass completion of the contest, Brees found RB Mark Ingram for four yards, marking his 500th-career completion against the Panthers. Over his career against Carolina, Brees is 532-of-804 (66.2 pct.) for 5,920 yards and 38 touchdowns with 18 interceptions. The Panthers are the third team in which Brees has thrown at least 500 completions against, joining Atlanta (592) and Tampa Bay (520).
- On the Saints' opening possession, TE Coby Fleener punched it in from two yards out to put New Orleans. It was his first-career rushing touchdown, as well as his first career rushing attempt. It was the first rushing touchdown scored by a tight end since Charles Clay of Miami posted a rushing score at Indianapolis on Sept. 15, 2013. It was the first rushing touchdown recorded by a Saints tight end since Henry Childs on Oct. 31, 1976 against Atlanta.
- Fleener finished with six receptions for 74 yards with one touchdown and one two-yard rushing touchdown. It marked the third time in his career that he has scored multiple touchdowns in the same game, doing so for the first time since he caught two touchdowns for Indianapolis on Nov. 30, 2014 against Washington.
- Fleenerbecame the first tight end with both a rushing touchdown and receiving touchdown in the same game since New England tight end Rob Gronkowski did so on Dec. 4, 2011 against Indianapolis.
- Cooks caught seven passes for a career-high 173 yards with the 87-yard touchdown, the second-longest reception of his career. Sunday marked his sixth-career 100-yard receiving game, moving him into a tie with Childs for 10th on the club's all-time 100-yard receiving games list.
- WRMichael Thomasmade a nine-yard touchdown reception in the second quarter, the third scoring catch of his career. He totaled a career-high 78 yards on five receptions with the touchdown.
- TE Josh Hill caught an eight-yard go-ahead touchdown pass in the fourth quarter, marking his first touchdown reception of 2016 and the ninth of his career. He made two receptions for 23 yards with the touchdown.
- WR Tommylee Lewis caught two passes for 24 yards, adding 63 yards on two punt returns with a long-punt return of 59 yards, a career-best.
- WR Willie Snead IV made four receptions for 47 yards, including a long-reception of 21 yards.
- RB Travaris Cadet made his first start of the season, catching four passes for 27 yards and adding three yards on one carry.
- WR Jake Lampman made his NFL debut, seeing time on special teams and posting a team-best three tackles.
- CB Sterling Moore intercepted QB Cam Newton in the end zone in the second quarter, registering his first-career interception as a Saint and his first since Nov. 8, 2015 against the New York Giants. He added three tackles (two solo).
- DT Nick Fairley tallied three tackles and one half sack. He has now collected sacks in three-consecutive games for the first time in his career.
- DE Kasim Edebali posted a sack of Newton in the first half, his first sack of 2016 and the eighth of his career. He totaled three solo tackles.
- LB Craig Robertson posted a game-high 12 tackles, four of which were solo stops.
- CB B.W. Webb recorded two solo tackles and a career-best four passes defensed.
- T Zach Strief played in his 145th-career game, moving him into sole possession of 14th place on the club's all-time games played list.
- K Wil Lutz kicked a 52-yard game-winning field goal with :11 remaining to collect the first game-winning field goal of his career. He also converted on a 33-yard field goal and connected on all five extra points.
Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com
Oct 16, 2016 at 09:50 AM
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.
news
New Orleans Saints preseason opener spoiled by turnovers, penalties
Six turnovers, 10 penalties pivotal in 17-14 loss to Baltimore
news
New Orleans Saints ability to adjust tested yet again with Patrick Robinson retirement
'It was something that deep down inside he felt'
news
New Orleans Saints announce roster moves
Team signs veteran kicker Brett Maher, cornerback Patrick Robinson retires
news
New Orleans Saints cornerback Patrick Robinson retires
Robinson was team's first round pick in 2010
news
Wil Lutz out with core muscle surgery, New Orleans Saints will add kicker to training camp roster
'Rather than wait, we're going to go ahead and have that (surgery) done right away'
news
New Orleans Saints safety Marcus Williams' quest to improve is constant
'I just continue to get better at watching film and coming out on the field and trying new things to see where I can get to'
news
New Orleans Saints cornerback Ken Crawley operating with confidence in training camp
'I'm just getting back to the basics of being technically sound'
news
New Orleans Saints re-sign linebacker Kwon Alexander and waive linebacker Kendall Donnerson
Alexander played for the Saints in 2020
news
New Orleans Saints announce roster moves
Saints sign defensive back Adonis Alexander, place Keith Washington on IR