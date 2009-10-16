Saints vs Giants Entertainment Schedule

Kevin Griffin made his professional debut in 1995 as the singer and songwriter for New Orleans-based Better Than Ezra. Their debut record Deluxe went double Platinum fueled in part by the success of the #1 Modern Rock track "Good". The band's follow up record, Friction Baby went Gold and contained two Top 10 Modern Rock tracks. 2001 brought another Top 10 Hit with the single "Extra Ordinary". In addition to his continued success with Better Than Ezra, Kevin has been writing and producing for other artists. His work with Howie Day includes the singles "Perfect Time Of Day" and the #1 Hot AC and Pop hit "Collide" which drove Stop The World Now to Platinum status. Kevin wrote the Blondie single "Good Boys" which was an international Top 10 hit. Another notable collaboration was with Australia's Missy Higgins. Their song "Scar" was the most played song in Australia in 2005. Kevin co-wrote 4 other songs on the record, which went 9x Platinum. Kevin has subsequently had many other cuts with a wide variety of artists. He recently wrote the song "Avalanche" with American Idol winner David Cook for his platinum plus debut.