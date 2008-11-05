Saints vs Falcons Preview

<span> <span style="text-decoration: underline;">SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 9</span> <span style="text-decoration: underline;">NEW ORLEANS SAINTS (4-4) AT ATLANTA FALCONS (5-3)</span>

<span style="">Series Lead: </span>The [Atlanta Falcons](http://www.atlantafalcons.com/) lead the all-time series between the two franchises, 43-34.

Streaks: The Saints have swept the past four meetings between the two franchises.

Coaches Vs. Opponent: Saints Head Coach Sean Payton in 4-0 against the Falcons. Sunday's game will mark the first game for Atlanta's Mike Smith against the Saints.

Last Week: The Saints were on their bye weekend, while the Falcons traveled to Oakland and downed the Raiders, 24-0.

Last Game Between the Saints and Falcons: 12/10/07: Saints 34 at Falcons 14. New Orleans QB Drew Brees passes for 328 yards & 3 TDs & RB Aaron Stecker adds 100 yards on ground on Monday Night Football.

TV and Radio: FOX (12:00 PM CT): Ron Pitts, Tony Boselli, Charissa Thompson (Field reporter). SIRIUS: 129 (NO), 91 (Atl.). XM: 109 (Atl.). SAINTS RADIO NETWORK: WWL (870 AM Flagship) : Jim Henderson, Hokie Gajan, Gus Katteneill. Saints Spanish Radio: WFNO (830 AM) is the Spanish-language affiliate of the Saints. Marco Garcia and Hector Pineda.

Key Stats:

Passing: NO: Brees 210-304-2,563 (1L)-15 (2C)-7-101.6 (3C)

ATL: Ryan: 133-277-1,661-9-5-85.4

Rushing: NO: McAllister: 68-263-3.9-2

ATL: Turner: 176-794 (3L)-4.5-6

Receiving: NO: Moore: 38-431-11.3-3

ATL: White: 48 (2C)-733 (3C) -15.3-5

Offense: NO: 403.1 (1L)

ATL: 361.0

Take/Give: NO: -2

ATL: 1

Defense: NO: 346.6

ATL: 325.9

Sacks: NO: McCray: 3.0

ATL: Abraham: 10.0 (1st NFC)

Interceptions: NO: 6 players tied with 1 each.

ATL: Coleman: 2

NOTES

SAINTS: In 4 starts vs. Atlanta with New Orleans QB Drew Brees is 4-0 and has completed 91-of-133 (68.4 pct.) for 1,087 yards with 7 TDs vs. 1 INT for 107.6 rating. In starts with 10 attempts when Brees has 100.0 passer rating, his teams are 27-5 (.844). Since joining Saints in 2006, has passed for 11,404 yards, the most in NFL. Brees leads NFL with 2,563 yards & has 320 passing yards in 6-of-8 games…RB Deice McAllister has 100 rush yards in 5-of-past 8 meetings. In past 6 vs. Atlanta McAllister has 669 yards (111.5 per game) and Saints are 5-1 (.833). McAllister has 4 games vs. Atlanta with 2 rush TDs. When he rushes for 2 TDs, Saints are 11-3 (.786)…In last meeting WR Marques Colston had 9 catches for 92 yards & 2 TDs. In 11/26/06 game at Atlanta WR Devery Henderson had 4 catches for 158 yards (39.5 avg.) & TD (76 yards). Averages 27.7 yards per catch (18 rec., 499 yards) this year. TE Jeremy Shockey has 3 TDs in past 3 vs. Atlanta…S Roman Harper had 31-yard INT-TD in last meeting. DE Will Smith has 6.0 sacks & 3 FFs in 8 meetings.