Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints vs Falcons Preview

Nov 05, 2008 at 03:12 AM
saints-vs-falcons-preview-f7c4a.jpg 
    <span>              <span style="text-decoration: underline;">SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 9</span>                   
            <span style="text-decoration: underline;">NEW ORLEANS SAINTS (4-4) AT ATLANTA FALCONS (5-3)</span>                

            <span style="">Series Lead: </span>The [Atlanta Falcons](http://www.atlantafalcons.com/) lead the all-time series between the two franchises, 43-34.

Streaks: The Saints have swept the past four meetings between the two franchises.

Coaches Vs. Opponent: Saints Head Coach Sean Payton in 4-0 against the Falcons. Sunday's game will mark the first game for Atlanta's Mike Smith against the Saints.
Last Week: The Saints were on their bye weekend, while the Falcons traveled to Oakland and downed the Raiders, 24-0.

Last Game Between the Saints and Falcons: 12/10/07: Saints 34 at Falcons 14. New Orleans QB Drew Brees passes for 328 yards & 3 TDs & RB Aaron Stecker adds 100 yards on ground on Monday Night Football.

TV and Radio: FOX (12:00 PM CT): Ron Pitts, Tony Boselli, Charissa Thompson (Field reporter). SIRIUS: 129 (NO), 91 (Atl.). XM: 109 (Atl.). SAINTS RADIO NETWORK: WWL (870 AM Flagship) : Jim Henderson, Hokie Gajan, Gus Katteneill. Saints Spanish Radio: WFNO (830 AM) is the Spanish-language affiliate of the Saints. Marco Garcia and Hector Pineda.

Key Stats:

Passing: NO: Brees 210-304-2,563 (1L)-15 (2C)-7-101.6 (3C)
ATL: Ryan: 133-277-1,661-9-5-85.4

Rushing: NO: McAllister: 68-263-3.9-2
ATL: Turner: 176-794 (3L)-4.5-6

Receiving: NO: Moore: 38-431-11.3-3
ATL: White: 48 (2C)-733 (3C) -15.3-5

Offense: NO: 403.1 (1L)
ATL: 361.0

Take/Give: NO: -2
ATL: 1

Defense: NO: 346.6
ATL: 325.9

Sacks: NO: McCray: 3.0
ATL: Abraham: 10.0 (1st NFC)

Interceptions: NO: 6 players tied with 1 each.
ATL: Coleman: 2

NOTES
SAINTS: In 4 starts vs. Atlanta with New Orleans QB Drew Brees is 4-0 and has completed 91-of-133 (68.4 pct.) for 1,087 yards with 7 TDs vs. 1 INT for 107.6 rating. In starts with 10 attempts when Brees has 100.0 passer rating, his teams are 27-5 (.844). Since joining Saints in 2006, has passed for 11,404 yards, the most in NFL. Brees leads NFL with 2,563 yards & has 320 passing yards in 6-of-8 games…RB Deice McAllister has 100 rush yards in 5-of-past 8 meetings. In past 6 vs. Atlanta McAllister has 669 yards (111.5 per game) and Saints are 5-1 (.833). McAllister has 4 games vs. Atlanta with 2 rush TDs. When he rushes for 2 TDs, Saints are 11-3 (.786)…In last meeting WR Marques Colston had 9 catches for 92 yards & 2 TDs. In 11/26/06 game at Atlanta WR Devery Henderson had 4 catches for 158 yards (39.5 avg.) & TD (76 yards). Averages 27.7 yards per catch (18 rec., 499 yards) this year. TE Jeremy Shockey has 3 TDs in past 3 vs. Atlanta…S Roman Harper had 31-yard INT-TD in last meeting. DE Will Smith has 6.0 sacks & 3 FFs in 8 meetings.

FALCONS: Rookie QB Matt Ryan is perfect 3-0 at home. Has completed 43-of-61 (70.5 pct.) for 654 yards with 3 TDs vs. 0 INTs for 121.9 passer rating. In all 3 home starts, Ryan has posted 115.0 rating. Posted career-best 138.4 rating & 77.3 (17 of 22) comp. pct. last week…RB Michael Turner ranks 3rd in NFL with 794 rushing yards (99.3 per game). Has 378 yards (126.0 per game) & 5 TDs in 3 home games. Had 139 yards last week. When Turner has 8 carries, his teams are 16-3 (.842). RB-KR Jerious Norwood had rush TD last week…WR Roddy White has 42 catches for 620 yards (103.3 per game) & 5 TDs in past 6. Aims for 3rd in row vs. NO with TD. WR Michael Jenkins tied career-high with 2 TDs last week. In last meeting, had career-best 83 yards & tied career-high with 9 receptions (1 TD)…DE John Abraham had career-high 4.0 sacks vs. NO (11/4/01 with NYJ). Had 3.0 sacks & FF last week. Has 20.0 sacks in past 23. Has 77.5 sacks since 2000, 5th-most in NFL. S Erik Coleman had INT last week.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Live Updates from Saints vs Packers Week 1 | 2021 NFL

Green Bay Packers at New Orleans Saints live game updates from social media for their week 1 matchup during the 2021 NFL season.
news

New Orleans Saints inactives vs. the Green Bay Packers

Cornerback Marshon Lattimore is up for season opener
news

Ways to Watch: Packers at Saints 2021 NFL Week 1

How to watch, listen and live stream New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers on September 12, 2020
news

New Orleans Saints-Green Bay Packers game on September 12 to be played in Jacksonville at TIAA Bank Field

Saints preparing for Week 1 in Dallas-Fort Worth area after the team evacuated from Hurricane Ida
news

New Orleans Saints players to watch in preseason finale vs. Arizona Cardinals

Players are jockeying for roster spots, and not just with the New Orleans Saints
news

Ways to Watch: Cardinals at Saints 2021 NFL Preseason Week 3

How to watch, listen and live stream New Orleans Saints vs. Arizona Cardinals on August 28, 2020
news

Saints Gameday Guide 2020: Preseason Week 3 vs. Cardinals

Helpful tips and information for New Orleans preseason finale against Arizona
news

New Orleans Saints-Arizona Cardinals preseason contest moved to noon kickoff time

Saturday, Aug. 28 game moves to make proper and safe preparations regarding the potential landfall of Hurricane Ida
news

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Thursday, Aug. 26

Saints return to practice Thursday
news

New Orleans Saints-Jacksonville Jaguars notebook

Saints didn't have a turnover vs. Jaguars
news

Saints vs. Jaguars game recap: New Orleans holds on for 23-21 victory

Jameis Winston outshines Trevor Lawrence in matchup of No. 1 overall draft picks
news

Saints vs. Jaguars halftime update from Week 2 of the 2021 NFL preseason

Winston-Callaway connection powers Saints to 17-3 lead
Advertising